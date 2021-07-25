There are many histories written about Minnesota, Washington County and Stillwater. Some of the most interesting and rare stories that are told are those from neighborhoods. Don Empson wrote about several of the Stillwater neighborhoods back in the 1990s and early 2000s, but Mildred Newman wrote the first neighborhood history about the Rutherford Neighborhood.
Newman was born Mildred Abbetmeyer on June 19, 1898 in Baltimore. She would move with her parents, Dr. Carl Abbetmeyer and Mathilda Meckleberg Abbbetmeyer, and her three older sisters to St. Paul a few years later. There she attended Central High School, Macalester College and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1920.
After graduation, she began a career as a teacher. She taught a year in Franklin before coming to Stillwater to teach high school English. After two years in Stillwater, she taught a few more years at Red Wing, and then more than ten years of at the West Division High School in Milwaukee.
In 1934, she married H. Clay Newman, a resident of Stillwater Township in what was called the Rutherford Neighborhood. Their first home was adjacent to the Boutwell Homestead, recently saved by the Washington County Historical Society and the Boutwell Cemetery. She became active in the WCHS effort to preserve the cemetery.
When she moved with her family in 1946 to the original Newman Homestead, they lived first in a house built by Clay’s father, Clarence, and then in the remodeled granary with its field stone basement. During their years of residence, Mildred was heavily involved with the neighborhood women’s Priscilla Club and the Rutherford Cemetery Association as well as, in Stillwater, the Trinity Lutheran Church, the AAUW and the Reading Club. She served on the Washington County School Redistricting Committee and was member of the Stillwater Bicentennial Commission.
During the 1950s, she returned to teaching at White Bear Lake High School as a German and journalism teacher. When she retired in 1964, she returned to her interest in art, took painting lessons and produced many canvases, specializing in landscapes.
This is also when she wrote “The History of the Rutherford Neighborhood, 1845 – 1969” containing a history of every house in that old farm community. She also researched genealogies for every family covered in the book.
In the front of the book Mildred noted, “In assembling the information for the twenty-five or more sketches in this Rutherford Neighborhood historical study, the author visited the Neighborhood families, discussing with them their genealogies, experiences, and facts and figures contained in their journals and diaries.” She also said, “The people of the historic Rutherford Neighborhood three miles west of Stillwater, Minnesota, in Washington County, possessed character and stability that contributed strength and vitality to a young and growing nation. The lives of the people here were dominated by love of home and country, by love of the good earth, and by love of God. They were hard working, honest, and frugal. The name of Rutherford was applied to the area because of the numerical dominance of settlers by the name of Rutherford.”
According to her daughter Bonnie, “Mildred loved to share her German traditions, Christmas cookies, breads, and carols and her passion for history and literature with her daughters, Bonnie Newman Howard and Paula Newman Kroening, and their children, Laurence Howard, Robert Kroening, James Kroening, Greg Kroening and Jean Kroening Batterton. Her husband, Clay, died in 1975. Mildred died in February 26, 1992 in Manchester by the Sea, Massachusetts, and is buried with Clay in the Rutherford Cemetery.”
Recently, her daughter Bonnie donated to the Washington County Historical Society paintings done by her mother in the 1960s and 1970s of local scenes including that of Wildwood Park in Mahtomedi, the Marine Ferry, the Per Lee home, and other Stillwater buildings. These are now on display at the Warden’s House Museum, 602 Main St., Stillwater.
