“When despair for the world grows in me

and I wake in the night at the least sound in fear of what my life and my children’s lives may be, I go and lie down where the wood drake rests in his beauty on the water, and the great heron feeds.

I come into the peace of wild things

who do not tax their lives with forethought of grief. I come into the presence of still water.

And I feel above me the day-blind stars

waiting with their light. For a time

I rest in the grace of the world, and am free.”

words by Wendell Berry

from “The Peace of Wild Things” onbeing.org/poetry/the-peace-of-wild-things/

Photos by Lee Miller. Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.

