Last year was the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th amendment of the Constitution giving women the right to vote.
The “suffrage” movement for the right to vote started at least 90 years before and was finally granted. During that time, many leaders took up the cause and among these national leaders were people such as Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.
The national leaders would crisscross the country, building support and creating state and other local groups to take on the cause. Of the national leaders, Elizabeth Cady Stanton came to the St. Croix Valley twice in the 1870s to convince the residents of women’s rights.
In 1851, she met Susan B. Anthony and formed a decades-long partnership that was crucial to the development of the women’s rights movement.
During the American Civil War, they established the Women’s Loyal National League to campaign for the abolition of slavery. Stanton became the president of the National Woman Suffrage Association, which she and Anthony created. Later, Stanton became the first president of the united organization, the National American Woman Suffrage Association.
This was largely an honorary position; Stanton continued to work on a wide range of women’s rights issues — despite the organization’s increasingly strong focus on women’s right to vote.
Stanton worked as a lecturer for the New York bureau of the Redpath Lyceum from 1869 until 1879. This group was part of the Lyceum movement, which arranged for speakers to tour the country, often visiting small communities where educational opportunities and theaters were scarce.
For ten years, Stanton traveled eight months of the year on the lecture circuit, usually delivering one lecture per day, two on Sundays.
On March 25, 1870, Stanton came to Stillwater and lectured on “Our Young Girls.” The news reports said, “Her lecture was an earnest appeal for the proper education of our young girls, the fitting of them for other spheres than merely ‘household drudges,’ whereby they could be independent, — earning a living by their own exertions.”
The “Stillwater Messenger” of March 29, 1870 stated that her lecture was “universally regarded as the best lecture ever delivered in this city…The scoring she gave Horace (Greeley), was the most unmerciful thing we ever heard, and was extremely relished by the entire audience. The dressing down that the clergy received was equally good and deserved.”
Stanton was coming back to Stillwater on May 18, 1876 and was organized by E.G. Butts as he had done with her previous visit.
The “Stillwater Gazette” noted that the subject chosen for the lecture was “Washington Women,” a subject, the “Gazette” noted, that Stanton “is quite familiar and which is spoken very highly of by the press of the country.”
Tickets to the event were 35 cents, 50 cents for reserve seats, which could be purchased from Theo Jassoy.
However, this event was not attended as well as the first.
“The Stillwater Messenger” noted, “Mrs. Stanton is more popular than ever, and had she lectured under the auspices of the Library Association, the Opera Hall would have been crowded.”
While Stanton did not return to Stillwater, the spark she provided took hold in Minnesota.
The likes of Mrs. C.G. Higbee, Mrs. Renee Stevens and Clara Ueland, provided the push needed and with the eventual help of Stillwater’s State Senator George Sullivan, the amendment was passed in Minnesota.
Stanton did not live long enough to see the fruits of her labor. She died in 1902.
In 2020, a statue, called the women’s rights pioneer monument was unveiled in New York City’s Central Park depicting Susan B. Anthony, Sojourner Truth and Stanton engaged in animated discussion about the rights of women to vote.
