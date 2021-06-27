There have been many in the St. Croix Valley to leave there mark on the community. Some in business, others in education but there are only a very few that could affect the lives of so many that his name is still known more than 30 years after his death. He was Lawrence Churchill but the kids just called him “Mr. C.”
Churchill was born in Rock Elm, Wisconsin, on April 13, 1907. He attended the rural school there, which was across the street and a few doors down from his father’s store. His next-door neighbor was the schoolteacher of the rural school he attended. He attended high school in River Falls, Wisconsin, where his parents moved. He continued to stay there and went to the university in town. While attending the university he developed a great interest in music and the arts from a voice teacher.
After school, he went to a community of artists and writers in East Aurora, New York, known as “Roycrofter.” Their specialty was making books in the old ways of printing. He worked in the print shop and mailroom and, as a singer, put on recitals.
In the 1930s, he was a salesman – selling everything from cars to vacuum cleaners and even books. He was in the Wisconsin National Guard, taught voice lessons, and had a radio show. In 1940, he married Eleanor Christiansen.
He ended up serving with the 161st Field Att. Battery, 35th Infantry Division in Europe during World War II. He received the Purple Heart for being injured during the fighting after D-Day in Normandy.
Churchill and his family moved to Stillwater in 1951. He was active in many community organizations including the Boy Scout, St. Croix Valley Junior League baseball, and with his wife as accompanist, spent many years singing to local groups in the Valley.
In 1967, Churchill wanted to find a place that the young people could hang out, play music and be safe. He found a location in the basement of the Auditorium Theater on South Second Street. There he brought to life the “Stage Door” youth center.
The Auditorium Theater Company of which Rod Lawson and Dan Stice were co-owners, helped with $3,000 of renovations that was done by the George W. Olsen Construction Company. The venue could hold up to 600 people – more if necessary. There as was $5 per year per member dues and the main attraction of the ballroom, containing 3200 square feet of dancing area.
Scott Schell, who authored the book, “Garage Sounds,” said of him, “When I think of “Mr. C,” what comes to mind is his trademark mustache and big cigar. The cigar was as much a part of his persona as the sweater he wore under his suit coat.
Larry was a mild-mannered man with a zest for the youth of his community and the things that interested them. If you were to ask someone who knew him, his favorite remark was “if the kid’s wanta have a dance, let ‘em have a dance, I’ve got no control.”
Churchill was appointed to the Governor’s Manpower Technical Advisory Committee representing Washington County in 1973.
He also was the director of the Youth Employment Service, and Helping Hands for senior citizens, and chaired many United Way campaigns in the area. For his dedication to his community, he was awarded the Karl G. Neumeier Outstanding Civic Leader Award. Churchill finally retired from Youth Employment Service in 1987.
“Mr. C.” died on Dec. 29, 1989. Services were held at Trinity Lutheran Church and internment was in Stillwater’s Fairview Cemetery.
There has never been before or after him someone so dedicated to the youth of the community.
He will be long remembered as a true friend of the youth of the St. Croix Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.