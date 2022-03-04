The third month of 2022 is here. As the old saying goes, it came in like a lamb on Tuesday with a high in the low 40s.
However, you will hear the roar of a lion this weekend as a sloppy storm brings snow and rain. It will linger into Sunday. We are not out of the snowy woods yet. We average 8.2 inches of snow this month. And despite the fact that we had an incredibly mild March last year, we could still endure a few cold snaps.
In fact, the first half of the month looks cool with several chances of precipitation. I love many things about the month of March. Any guesses about what I love the most?
Is it the fact that it is the start of meteorological spring? Meteorologists consider March, April and May to be the spring months. It is easier to keep records this way.
And who isn’t happy that spring has arrived? It has been another long, cold winter. That is not what I love most.
Do I love that Daylight Saving Time arrives on March 13?
We will spring ahead one hour (sorry…you lose an hour of sleep).
Remember to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in your home. And rejoice that the sun will not set until 7:16 that Sunday night. Is that what I love most? No.
Perhaps it is the arrival of the Vernal Equinox on March 20.
This is when spring officially arrives, and we are spending more time in daylight than darkness. Nope.
Maybe the fact that our average highs go from 34 degrees on the first to 49 degrees on March 31. The sun angle is rapidly increasing, and the sun is flexing its melting power muscles. No.
So what do I love most about the month of March? I love my happy taste buds. This is the month our family packs into the car to get Shamrock Shakes.
We even give our dog a taste of the minty goodness. And did you know that if you ask nicely, they will mix in some chocolate shake for a flavor sensation?
I highly recommend trying it. Nevertheless, there is more to flavor country than shakes.
This is the month that I can find smiling, friendly Girl Scouts at every corner keeping me plump with their addicting cookies. Do you have a favorite? I love Thin Mints right out of the freezer. And I could survive for weeks on Samoas (also known as Caramel DeLites). I would love to say I also love the month of April because I can enjoy my leftover Girl Scout Cookies.
But those babies are long gone before we get the showers that bring May flowers.
Stillwater native Chris Shaffer is WCCO’s chief meteorologist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.