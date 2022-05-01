Going back to the earliest days of the St. Croix Valley looking good was important. Some of the most respected businessmen in town were those who were experts in tonsorial care – in other words - barbers.
These “artists” also were early surgeons and dentists and that is where the red and white striped pole came from – barbers hanging out bloody towels and clean white towels on the clothesline. To say the least, barbers played an important part in the community. One of the earliest barbers to hang a sign in Stillwater was George Rogentine.
Rogentine, also spelled Rogentin, was born in Switzerland on May 28, 1847. He came to the United States and to Stillwater in 1871. He married Amelia Upstill on May, 12 1875 in Stillwater.
He partnered up in the barbering business with Mr. McSweeney in the mid-1870s, but by the early 1880s he had his own shop on Chestnut Street. He would later expand and move his business to Stillwater’s Main Street.
Besides his place on Main Street, Rogentine set up a new branch by taking over the shop in the Sawyer House. The “Stillwater Democrat” of May 21, 1887 noted that this new branch “is one of the finest tonsorial establishments in the city. It has been fitted up with entirely new furniture. The cabinets which are double being made in this city. He has two fine chairs and will keep two first class men on duty all the time.”
The newspaper note also said that Rogentine will alternate his time between the two places.
A year later Rogentine left his lease in the Sawyer House and concentrated his business at his Main Street shop. The manager of the Sawyer House branch, M.E. Murray, who by his “gentlemanly manners and skillful workmanship” had built up a number of costumers, moved in with Rogentine and occupied one of five chairs that Rogentine had at that time in the Main Street shop.
Rogentine was well respected in his trade, both locally and statewide. He was a board member and a member of the executive council of the Minnesota State Barbers’ Association. During his time on the board, he helped draft legislation requiring better sanitary conditions at barbershops throughout the state.
In the late 1890s when the Jim Crow laws against blacks were taking hold throughout the nation, an incident that occurred in Rogentine’s barbershop in Stillwater made the news. A black man named Charles Charleston entered the shop and was refused a shave by one of the employees. Charleston later filed suit against Rogentine and his business for $500 and secured the services of Black St. Paul Attorney F.L. McGhee.
The Minnesota State Barbers’ Association sided with Rogentine stating that they have a right to refuse to shave or serve anyone regardless of race. The suit was later dismissed.
Rogentine, who was in failing health, died at his home at 118 N. Main St. on Dec. 21, 1921. He was survived by his wife Amelia and two daughters. Amelia, who was 12 years George’s junior, would later move in with her daughter Mrs. Carl F. Pretzel where she died almost 20 years after her husband on April 21, 1941.
Today there are many barbers in the St. Croix Valley. Many who have clients that have been with them for decades.
Some of the old time barbers included “Hit” and “Foxy,” but there are many more. The barbers were and still are a big part of St. Croix Valley history.
