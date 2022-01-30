When the hearty lumberjacks would leave home in the winter to cut the majestic white pines in the north woods, they would take their trusty saws, a chunk of chewing tobacco and a pair of good boots. Most of the time the lumberjacks would buy their boots from one of the many shoe and boot dealers in town, and one of the best was George Millard.
Millard, born in 1859, came to Stillwater in the late 1870s and worked several years for the C.N. Nelson Lumber Company. In 1881 Millard began his own Stillwater retail shoe business and would operate the business until he left town in 1899.
As his business grew, Millard wanted the best people working for him. In the March 6, 1886 “Stillwater Messenger,” a note read, “Geo. S. Millard, the up with the times boot and shoe dealer, has engaged the valuable service of John H. Miller, recently with Kern & Miller, as head salesman. Mr. Miller succeeds D.J. Harris, who has returned to Ottawa, Canada, where he will take charge of his father’s extensive business.”
On June 16, 1886, he was married to Clara Haskell Willim, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Willim, pioneer residents of Stillwater and Washington County. Together the couple had one son, Myron Willim Millard.
The “Stillwater Gazette,” in October 1892, said of Millard’s establishment at 206 Chestnut St. as “A favorite establishment for the purchase of boots and shoes is that of Geo. S. Millard. This gentleman began business here about thirteen years ago, and today his house is recognized as being one of the leading and most popular in the city. Mr. Millard handles all the finest grades of goods to be found in the market, as well as the medium grades as caters to the best retail trade in the city, having constantly on hand a complete assortment of everything in his line, carrying a stock valued at many thousand dollars. He is enabled to meet extensive and formidable competition, and has acquired a reputation that comes only through a strict regard for integrity and enterprise in business dealings, and long and adequate experience.”
As for the lumbermen who need items for the winter camps, the article continues by stating Millard has “a full and complete stock of lumberman’s supplies in which line a very large trade is controlled. The different lines of goods cannot be duplicated in quality or price by any house in the city.”
Millard while a resident of Stillwater was prominent not only in the business circles but also with the Masons. He was a charter member of Company K, Minnesota National Guard in 1883, and at the time of his death was one of the last of the original members to survive.
He moved his family to Waterloo, Iowa in 1899 and continued in the shoe trade there. His wife died in 1934 and was brought back to Stillwater for burial. Millard died on May 28, 1947. Funeral services were held for him in Waterloo, and was brought back to Stillwater and laid at rest next to his wife in Fairview Cemetery.
The “Gazette” article in 1892 sums up what most felt about this man during his days in Stillwater. The article finishes by saying that his store “presents a handsome and attractive appearance and as a strictly reliable house, Mr. Millard enjoys an enviable reputation. He possesses business tact and ability and a genial and popular gentleman.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.