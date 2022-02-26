February is Black History month and to celebrate their heritage there are many African American families that have and do still call the St. Croix Valley there home.
One such family is the Lindsay family.
They were artistic as well as groundbreakers in the Stillwater area for many years.
In 1897, the World’s Fair was being held in Nashville, Tennessee. It was held there to help celebrate that city’s centennial. At that fair, there was a Negro Building, which had an art exhibition by the best African American artists throughout the country.
Contemporary reviewers note that some of the best pieces of art were sent from the St. Paul area. Their paintings, drawings and possibly sculptures covered one entire wall of the Negro Building. Two women received special notice on their paintings. These women were Ada and Era Lindsay of Stillwater.
The Lindsays came to Stillwater with their mother Pheobe, sister Caroline, and uncle Emery Lindsay. They lived at 505 Martha St. Emery was a barber who worked for the well-known and respected Charlie Jackson. Pheobe stayed at home and helped her children go through the Stillwater schools.
Where the Lindsay girls got their art training, if any, is unknown. The only mention of their artwork is at the Louisville Fair in 1897.
The Lindsays’ uncle moved to Rondo neighborhood in St. Paul, and it was there he died in 1941.
Caroline Lindsay graduated from Stillwater High School in 1898, the first African American to graduate from SHS The St. Paul Appeal newspaper, a black paper, noted Caroline’s graduation, “Among the twenty-eight young ladies and gentlemen of the Stillwater High School, class of ’98, who graduated at the annual commencement which occurred in that city Thursday evening, June 2, at the Grand Opera House was Miss Caroline Lindsay, youngest daughter of Mrs. Lindsay, old and highly respected citizens of that city.”
Caroline, also known as Carrie Lee, worked as a stenographer for some time after graduation but became ill and suffered for 14 years until she passed away at the family home at 904 South Fifth St. July 2, 1925. Although ill, the newspaper noted that her death was “a shock owing to her bright and cheerful personality.”
Ada, or Adelaide, who displayed some of her artwork in Louisville, married John Wesley Peyton. Peyton worked as a barber for a year with Charlie Jackson. The couple then moved to St. Paul. Ada died in St. Paul in March 1929.
Era Lindsay stayed in Stillwater. She graduated from SHS in 1899. For several years, she was working at the R.S. Parker Store and the Proctor Insurance Company. Era then became associated with the Simonet Furniture Store and for more than thirty years she worked there as a sales person. She retired in 1938 due to ill health. She moved to St. Paul were she died on Feb. 20, 1943, at 65.
The matron of the family, Mrs. Pheobe Lindsay died at her home at 904 South Fifth St. on Jan. 1, 1935 at the age of 82.
This family came to Stillwater in the 1880s from Missouri. Why they came, no one is for sure. What happened to Mr. Lindsay has never been found out. However, the truth be told, this family was a pioneer family like no other.
These were the first black children to graduate from SHS. They held honorable jobs during the darkest days of the depression. They were respected, looked upon as equals and the color of their skin was never put into question.
In her obituary in the Feb. 22 1943 “Stillwater Gazette,” it says about Era Lindsay that “Miss Lindsay was known for her many charities to those less fortunate than herself, having an understanding sympathy and a great love for the beautiful.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.