Many people strive for success. Some make it, many do not.
In the 19th Century, America offered a place for people from around the world to come and try to find a better life. One person who overcame not speaking much English was Stillwater resident Otto Folin.
Born on April 4, 1867 in Småland, Sweden to Nils and Eva Folin, Otto received some local education and worked as a farmhand.
His father was a tanner, and his mother became a midwife for the Parish. However, it was during this time that many Swedes were immigrating to the United States to find a better life, and that included Otto’s brother Axel.
In August 1882, with money sent by his older brother, Otto came to the United States and on to Stillwater where his brother met him.
Axel had secured a very top notch as a sawyer in one of the busy lumber mills in Stillwater and it was hoped that Otto would also find a good job as well.
However, it was decided until Otto could learn better English, he would stay with an aunt and uncle in Chisago County – where more Scandinavians resided and could help him to cope with the new country.
Otto would live there for a couple of years then become a farm hand in St. Croix County, Wisconsin, for an Irish family for a couple more years. He would then become employed as a “porter” at the Elliott House in Stillwater.
While doing his porter work, Otto was able to enroll in the Lincoln School. The work to get a high school diploma usually took four years, but Otto completed it in two and was one of the six graduates from Stillwater High School in 1888.
He was accepted into the University of Minnesota that fall, and in the “Stillwater Gazette” of Sept. 10, 1888 had the following note about him:
“Otto Folin, the young Swede who graduated from the high school with the class of 1888, and made such an exceptionally good showing in his studies, by mastering a four year’s course in two years, entered the state university yesterday, from which he will graduate in due time. He proposes to work his way through this school as he did the high school here. It is of such stuff as he that the sinews of great nations are made. His motto seems to be ‘Never Know Defeat’
“He has been steadily at work during the summer and has earned a considerable sum of money, which will help him along. Those who know him best, and are acquainted with his ambitions can but at least wish the worthy young fellow success.”
He graduated from the University of Minnesota then went on to the University of Chicago where he received his Ph.D. Folin would go on to be a professor at Harvard University.
In 1897 — among one many highlights of his career — he modified the Hopkins method for quantitative determination of urinary uric acid.
In 1900, Otto Folin became the first clinical biochemist in the United States, at McLean Hospital, Waverley, Massachusetts. In 1905, he was appointed as collaborating editor of the newly founded Journal of Biological Chemistry.
Folin was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine six times between 1920 and 1932, but never won.
Otto Folin, one of America’s greatest biochemists died on Oct. 25, 1934. He worked hard to come to a new land, worked even harder to gain acceptance and a high school education in Stillwater, and honored by the six Nobel Prize in Physiology nominations.
An immigrant that traveled half the world to find a better life, a life that came through the Stillwater High School, and helped change the world forever.
