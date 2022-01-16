The early settlers came to the St. Croix Valley to find a home and opportunity. The early years many of the settlers had to occupy different civic roles that today we would not think of. One of those early multi-taskers was George Seymour, businessperson, sheriff, mayor and representative.
Seymour was born in Onondaga County, New York on March 26, 1829. He lived his early life on the family farm and in 1845; he started as an apprentice in the carpenter’s trade. Seymour engaged in the manufacture of lumber and staves and soon after that, the manufacture of salt near what today is Syracuse.
In 1851, he married Anna Kingsley. The couple had two children, Frank and Oretha. Frank be-came a cashier of the First National Bank in Stillwater He graduated from Mt. Holyoke Seminary in Ohio with honors in 1880.
In 1855, George Seymour started as an architect and builder, coming to Stillwater in 1858. In 1861, he was awarded the prison contract for the manufacture of barrels with a partner William Webster. He worked with Webster for three years, then continued the business with William Willim until 1869. That same year he went into co-partnership with the name of Seymour, Sabin & Co., and incorporated in 1874 under the title of The Manufacturing Corporation of Seymour Sabin & Co. with Dwight M. Sabin as president and he as vice-president.
Seymour had connections with the Minnesota State Prison. In the 1870s, Seymour, Sabin and Co. built the hospital, deputy warden’s house, and other additions to the prison. The company rented the shops at the prison and used cheap prison labor to produce their products.
This allowed Seymour, Sabin and Company to undercut prices to any other business in the farm machinery.
The company started production of the “Minnesota Chief” threshing machine in 1876. The “Chief” became an instant hit, selling all across the country, and Seymour, Sabin and Company became one of the largest makers of threshing machines in the world. In 1882, a separate company was organized as The Northwestern Car & Manufacturing Company. Seymour, Sabin and Company remained in name only.
George Seymour owned the property at 518 North Third St. In 1882, he constructed a new, stick-style home on that property while the older home remained. That older house was moved from the property in 1886 and in 1887; Seymour added a one and a half story addition on the south side of the new home.
Seymour served in many civic positions during his time in Stillwater. During the Civil War he served three years as deputy United States provost marshal, he was a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives and Stillwater Mayor in 1887 and served two years as Washington County Sheriff.
In April 1892, his health was seemingly strong. He was walking about on the streets of down-town Stillwater – greeting people with a pleasant smile and kind words for everyone. He, how-ever, was taken with a “congestive chill,” which developed further to a more serious situation.
Dr. Pratt, of Stillwater, was called and Dr. Charles Smith of St. Paul was called. There was nothing the physicians could do and on April 9, 1892, Seymour died at his home in Stillwater. His widow, Anna, lived in the family home until she died in 1897.
Seymour was a member of the Masonic fraternity and an honorary member of Company K. The funeral was held at his home.
The “Stillwater Gazette” noted in Seymour’s obituary, “Almost the last work of Mr. Seymour was in connection with the building of the new city hospital. The plans were drafted under his supervision and he personally superintended the work of the construction. It will remain a fitting monument to
his memory.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.