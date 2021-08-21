The St. Croix is a mighty river with rapids, sandbars and an ever-changing main channel. It takes a special person to become a riverboat pilot on the river – in the past and in the present.
The successful pilots would go on and own their own boats, using the knowledge of the river to create their careers. One such riverboat pilot in Stillwater was Capt. Ralph J. Wheeler.
Wheeler was born in Carroll, New York on Oct. 19, 1829 to Amos & Jane Wheeler.
By 19, R.J. Wheeler was piloting boats on the St. Croix River in the new Minnesota territory.
He was married in Pittsburgh, his wife was Anna Sproul, and the couple had four daughters – Viola, Irene, Belle and Jennie.
Wheeler would end up with a business partner, Edward W. Durant. Along with Durant, L.E. Torinus and A.T. Jenks, Wheeler had one of his biggest endeavors — the construction and operation of Stillwater’s Grand Opera House on Main Street.
Construction began on the Grand Opera House in August 1879. The famous Minnesota architect, A.M. Radcliff, who had earlier designed the Isaac Staples Mansion, designed it.
The opera house building fronted Main Street and was 120 feet deep. The entire cost of the building was $75,000 and took less than two years to complete.
In the opening night program of the Opera House, the proprietors and Managers, L.E. Torinus, E.W. Durant, R.J. Wheeler, and A.T. Jenks, wrote: “The proprietors of the Grand Opera House present their compliments to the Citizens of Stillwater and take great pleasure in announcing to the public the completion of a Theatre in this city second to none west of New York City.
The Theatre has been built and fitted up with a view of making it the most elegant place of amusement in our state.”
In 1877, Wheeler was a part of the formation of the Stillwater Dock Company located in South Stillwater (now Bayport). Partners in this venture were Durant, Wheeler & Company; St. Croix Lumber Company and Josiah Batchelder.
R.J. Wheeler was president, Louis E. Torinus secretary and treasurer, and Batchelder was general manager.
Many steamers were constructed at the Dock Company, several for the Durant, Wheeler Company and piloted by Wheeler himself.
On Sept. 15, 1879 his wife Anna died. A month later, with his youngest daughters attending school in Faribault, he and his eldest daughter Viola went to California to spend the winter.
In California, Wheeler had interests in some mines. Wheeler would spend half his time there and the other back in Stillwater looking after his businesses.
On one trip, back from California, Wheeler “brought with him a beautiful polished onyx slab some fifteen inches square and an inch thick, which will be utilized in the cashier’s window at Durant, Wheeler & Co.’s office.”
After 22 years in business, Durant & Wheeler & Company dissolved. Ralph Wheeler selling all of his interest in the business to his partner, E.W. Durant, who continued the business.
“The Messenger” newspaper of Feb. 18, 1893 noted, “The firm was actively engaged in logging, although this season they are merely having their logs put in by contract. Durant & Wheeler did an extensive towing business, owning three steamboats, the R.J. Wheeler, Cyclone and Henrietta.
Aside from this Mr. Wheeler has also sold all his Opera House stock and other property to Mr. Durant.”
Wheeler left Stillwater not long after selling out his share of the business.
He traveled to Dubuque, Iowa and then out west to Los Angeles.
On April 18, 1918, one of the most famous riverboat pilots on the St. Croix River died in Alameda, California.
