There is a time in everyone’s life where choices have to be made – some of them easy some not so. For Mark Downie, the choice of serving in the Civil War was an easy one – but the results would be the scars on his body from multiple wounds from battle.
Downie was born in Chatham, Canada on March 15, 1836. His family moved to Minnesota in 1857 and he worked as a bookkeeper. In 1860, he was a clerk at Dr. C. H. Carli’s bank. On May 20, 1860 Downie thwarted a bank robbery attempt and shot one of the burglars.
It was very late at night and Downie was still working with another in the banking offices. Downie heard a noise that was coming from the front door. When he realized someone was trying to break in, he had the other person stay in the office, hiding behind the desk, while he went out the back and surprised the burglars at the front. Then there was a chase, going down Nelson Alley towards the St. Croix. Downie right behind them, the burglars jumped into a waiting rowboat and proceeded into the River. Downie, right behind, jumped into the water to attempt to board the boat when another person come into the fight from the darkness. A shot rang out from the boat that went through Downie skirt of his coat. Downie fired the gun he had towards the boat a couple times, the last hitting one of the burglars. The other person that came into the chase was Duncan Chisholm, the Stillwater Police officer. The burglars got away but the bank and its contents were saved by the heroic act of Mark Downie.
Downie signed up with the Stillwater Guards and when the call came in to fight in the Civil War, Downie was appointed Sergeant of Company B, 1st Minnesota Regiment. He was promoted to lieutenant and after Carlisle Bromley resigned, he was made Captain of Company B.
In an early roster published by the Minnesota Pioneer, it listed Downie as “Mary Downie.” He was ribbed in several papers including the Stillwater Messenger where he declared that he “ain’t a she!”
Downie was with the Company at the first battle of Bull Run. At the battle, he was wounded in the chest, but it was a slight wound and he was soon back to duty. According to Wayne Jorgenson, “Captain Downie was popular with the men of Co. B, but Adam Marty felt that ‘he was a little above his station in life.’ Sergeant Myron Shepard noted in his diary that Downie’s tent was the site of late night gambling and drinking, yet Shepard still liked the Captain.”
Downie left the Regiment in June 1862 and did not return until February 1863. The reason was illness, but not many people bought that excuse. The Stillwater Messenger of January 13, 1863, wrote a lengthy story about Downie, and concluded “Capt. Mark W. Downie, Company B, First Minnesota regiment, is a disgrace to the public service and ought to be instantly removed. A court-martial was considered but was able to talk his way out of it.
In the famous charge of the First Minnesota at the battle of Gettysburg on July 2, 1863, Downie was third in command of the Regiment. After Colonel Colville fell and Lt. Colonel Adams went down, Downie was in charge – which lasted only a short time when he too was struck in the chest, foot, arm, and went down.
Downie again recovered and went back into battle. After his enlistment was up in 1864, he did not reenlist and left Company B but did rejoin the First Battalion as its Colonel for a few weeks before they all were mustered out in 1865.
Downie returned to Stillwater and was content with finding bookkeeping jobs. He moved to Florida in 1870 and married Bettie Payne on November 23, 1871. His health would fluctuate with good times and bad. The wound to his chest was a contributor to his death, which resulted in pneumonia, which he died from in Fernadina, Florida on November 12, 1879.
Brent Peterson is the Executive Director of the Washington County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.