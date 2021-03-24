Have you ever heard someone tell you that you have to watch for the signs? Last week I had a good example.
We drove down-river looking for early signs of the spring migration. With the lack of spring runoff, the river levels were lower than I had expected. The runoff from the heavy rains had not reached the area yet.
My first sign was a large number of gulls sitting on a sand bar tucked in one of those bays. The gulls weren’t there two days earlier.
As I watched, they were finding baitfish near the surface and were feeding on them. It was a good sign.
I knew from experience: Where there are baitfish, there are usually larger fish feeding on them as well. Checking the trees, there were a pair of bald eagles up in a nest in an old cottonwood tree close by.
It took a little patience, but soon one of the eagles flew to a tree close to the area I was watching. Then, as I watched, it flew in — talons first — into the water and plucked a small fish out of the bay. That’s what I came to see.
When you are watching eagles, you need patience. About 30 minutes later, the eagle came back again. This time, it circled the area twice, and surprised me by splashing down into the water.
When it ducked its head underwater, I was puzzled. Soon, it emerged and flew off to the nest with a large fish. Apparently, it needed to kill the fish before it could safely fly off with it being held by its talons. What a magnificent sight.
At another location, I found an eagle with another large fish on the icy shoreline. This time, there were 14 eagles trying to steal a sample of its meal. Eagles watching is interesting on the rivers. Eagles are willing to share their catch with their mates, but they will fight for dominance when there are more than two eagles present.
