With the city of Stillwater naming its park on the Aiple property “Lumberjack Landing” there was discussion on the definition of the word lumberjack. According to “Lumberjack Lingo” by L.G. Sorden & Jacque Vallier, a “Lumberjack” is one who worked in a logging operation.
They were also known as “shanty man,” “timber beast,” and a “wood hick.” These included all who worked in the pineries, on the river or in the mill. Lumberjacks had their own code and their own language.
One of the first things logging companies would do is go to the area where they planned to cut in the winter.
The lumberjack who would do that was called the “cruiser” and they would estimate the value of the standing timber. He is also known as a “land looker,” or “estimator.”
The lumber camp would have to be constructed before the lumberjacks would arrive.
There would be the bunkhouse where the loggers would sleep, was also known as a “sleeping shanty.” In the bunkhouse would be a “deacon’s bench,” which is a classic piece of camp furniture, built on the outer end of the bunks.
Usually made of half a log, flat side up. The lumberjacks sat around the fire before turning in, smoking and talking.
The cookhouse, or “cook shanty” was used for dinning for all meals for the loggers. Inside would be a cooking stove, which would be a large cast iron wood burning stove with up to eight openings for pots and cooking. The cook was one of the most important jobs in the camp. Keeping the men fed and done quickly was important in the camp day. The “Cookie,” was the cook’s helper – he was also known as a “flunky,” or “Slush cook.”
Other buildings such as a stable, blacksmith shop, outhouses and manager’s office would also be constructed for the logging camp.
Tools of the lumberjacks varied with the type of work they performed. A “sawyer” would be the men who felled the trees and cut them into lengths. These men would use two-man cross cut saws also one-man saws.
A cant hook, also known as a “cant dog,” or “crooked steel,” was used to handle logs on the land.
An “under cutter” would chop the undercut in trees so they would fall the desired direction. He would use a lighter axe than the standard axe for more precision.
The lumberjacks worked hard for six days of the week. On Sundays, they would be able to rest, fix their tools, and hopefully relax. Sometimes a “sky pilot” would come to the camps on Sundays.
This was a priest or minister who would go from camp to camp preaching where he was allowed.
Another pastime was the crew could hold a “stag dance,” and they would dance among themselves – the “ladies” wore a hankie around one arm or tied a sack around their waists. Once down the logs were loaded onto sleds by a “Decker,” who would roll the logs upon a big deck. He would also straighten them out and arranges them on piles.
When the logs rolled into the water, the logger would use a Peavey – similar to a cant hook but a peavey had the end armed with a strong, sharp spike.
Joseph Peavey, of Stillwater, Maine, invented the Peavey, also known as a “peewee,” or “Quebec choker.”
The logs were pushed into the water in the spring after the ice was gone. The “River Pigs” were the lumberjacks who drove the logs down a river.
These lumberjacks were a “special breed of man, but the river man or river pig was very special.
It was said good river men were born, not made.”
They were also known as a “river jack,” or “catty man.” A “wanigan” would follow the River Pigs down the river – it was a cook’s raft that would feed the lumberjacks during the drive. It was also known as a “shanty boat.”
When the logs were received at the Boom, they would be paid and off to the town they would go. The next lumberjacks, those who worked in the mills, would make from the logs the lumber that would be used to build everything from boxes to entire towns.
Lumberjacks were a part of our Stillwater’s history for 75 years; Stillwater was a lumber town.
So the next time you hear someone yell, “Daylight in the Swamp,” pick up your cant hook and cross cut saw and join the rest of the crew in the woods.
For more information on Lumberjack Lingo, visit the Washington County Heritage Center, 1862 Greeley St S., to see and learn more about Stillwater’s lumbering past.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.