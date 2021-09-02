All summer we have been listening to a tune that is sung out on the lake. I was worried about copyrights, but the song about the frogs singing was first published in 1549 and is still popular.
Imagine, people writing about frogs courting for 452 years. Actually, there are probably other songs and stories written about frogs long before that.
The tiny tree frogs could be found in the grass, and even attached to the siding of the houses this summer. However, as Long Lake weeded over this summer, it was to the delight of the bullfrogs.
Frogs are known for their long tongues, and their ability to catch flies that get too close. The other thing that the bullfrogs are famous for is their croaking. It becomes the “song” of the frogs.
Known all over the US, every child and adult knows how to imitate the sound of a bullfrog. It is the sound it sings to attract a mate, and just a few frogs can fill the night air with its melody. Even on a calm day, you can even hear them during the daylight hours inside the house.
Before the winds and rain cleared the surface weeds, along with its pollen, you could actually see the big frogs sitting on the surface waiting for a fly, or another frog to come a-courting. The photos we took look like something out of a book rather than an actual photo.
I kept watching for a heron or eagle to swoop down for a meal. However, none tried. These frogs were lucky there weren’t any large bass nearby.
