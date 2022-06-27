The St. Croix River has been used in various fashions over the course the decades and centuries. In the early days it was used as a water “highway” that brought boats and goods to the river towns. In 1838, the Palmyra was the first steamboat that plied the St. Croix and was the opening of the Steamboating era that lasted for nearly 80 years.
Steamers were the workhorses of the logging industry. They could also be the one of the finest ways of travel. Author Mark Twain in his book, ‘Life on the Mississippi’, noted that “The steamboats were finer than anything on shore. Compared with superior dwelling houses and first class hotels in the Valley, they were indubitably magnificent, they were palaces.”
On the St. Croix River there were several boat builders that created these floating palaces. In Stillwater there was David Swain and the Muller Brothers and in South Stillwater was Josiah Batchelder. These companies created dozens of beautiful steamboats for use on the St. Croix and both the upper and lower Mississippi River trade.
In early July, 1880, Josiah Batchelder’s new boat, “The Kit Carson,” arrived at the Stillwater levee from his boat yard in South Stillwater. The dimensions were 140 feet by 28 foot breadth of beam. It was constructed of long timber, “selected in the tree, with special reference to the boat.” The cylinders were 16 ½ inches with a six foot stroke. “The appointments of the boat are perfect,” said the Stillwater Lumberman newspaper, “the state rooms finely furnished, and pilot house and cabin heated by steam. There is also a bath room off the cabin, supplied with hot and cold water.”
The Captain of the Kit was A.R. Young, who owned the boat jointly with the Burlington [IA] Lumber Company. The boat was designed mainly as a tow boat, plying between Stillwater and Burlington, IA, but will also carry passengers. Batchelder’s new boat was the most powerful one in the upper Mississippi and St. Croix Rivers. It was also one of the lightest raft boats up to that point, drawing only 22 inches. The officers of the Kit Carson, besides Captain Young were Sam Hitchcock, Pilot; H. Young, First Engineer; and A. Gove, Second Engineer.
More than twenty years after the Kit Carson hit the waters, David Swain constructed a boat at the levee in Stillwater for the lower Mississippi trade. The “Little Rufus” was constructed for Commodore R.F. Learned, of Natchez, Mississippi. The boat was designed for the cotton trade, general merchandise and passenger service of that area.
The boat was 130 feet long with a breadth of beam of 26 feet and five feet depth of hold. The engines were of a cross compound pattern, designed by Swain. As this was for the southern trade, the steamer had separate accommodations for both white and colored passengers. “In the southern phraseology there is a bureau for negroes. There is also accommodations of deck for the colored people,” according to the newspaper reports of the steamboat.
There was a large gathering of people that witnessed the launching of the Little Rufus at the levee in Stillwater. There were speeches made by Stillwater Mayor James Armson and State Senator Edward Durant. The christening of the boat was done by Miss Clementine Reed, “a handsome young woman attired in white.” She broke a bottle of champagne across the bow and there was a cheer from the crowd as the boat glided into the water. The Swain family would travel on the new steamer to Natchez to deliver it in person a few months later.
The Kit Carson used the “Gypsey” as a bow boat in 1893. She was sold to J.C. Daniels of Keokuk, Iowa and Gara Danberg became her master and pilot. Daniels later sold the Kit Carson to the La Crosse Mississippi River Towing Company. The McDonald Brothers were her last owners in the rafting business. She was final sold to a Memphis organization and used for towing logs to mills on the Wolf River. Walter Blair noted that “I saw her there in 1915, condemned, and later dismantled.
As for what happened to the Little Rufus, she ran principally from Natchez to Black River and also ran to Melville and Atchafalaya River. In 1914 she burned at Natchez.
The steamers that were built on the St. Croix during the steamboat era traveled more than half the country and did some of the most important work in developing the middle part of the United States.
Brent Peterson is the Executive Director of the Washington County Historical Society.
