Pages of history turn slowly. Much of what we thought was long gone comes back again.
The stories and tales of the St. Croix Valley could fill numerous volumes and many of those would be stored at the local historical society.
Much of the history is of families. Families that come and leave their mark that never really fades away. Many of these families are etched in stone, if not in the cemetery on the tops of the historic buildings on Main Street. The stones remain even after the building comes down. One such name, J.J. Eichten, was once displayed on a building but now rests at the local historical society.
Eichten was born to Peter and Katrina Eichten in Loshum, Germany on Jan. 2, 1855. He was educated in his native land and then came to the United States with his parents in 1869.
The family first settled on a farm in Brown County near New Ulm then Joseph moved to Stillwater in 1870 finding work as a driver of an express wagon.
In 1887, Eichten started into the wholesale and liquor business.
He dealt in, according to an advertisement in the 1887 Stillwater City Directory, “imported and domestic wines and Liquors, Pure Kentucky Whiskey.”
His business at that time was located at 314 S. Main St.
While still in the liquor business, Eichten helped to organize the Connolly Shoe Company in 1905, and became the company’s first vice president.
He served in that capacity for one year and then became president of the company in 1907, serving in that position until he retired in 1931.
Eichten built a business block on East Chestnut Street near the bridge. Later, the building became known as the Fazendin Building. This building was torn down in June 1984.
In 1919, Eichten sold his liquor business to his nephews, Peter , Joseph, and Val Eichten. Also that year, he was elected a director of the First National Bank of Stillwater.
J.J. Eichten also was civic minded. In the spring city elections of 1890, Eichten was elected to the Stillwater City Council. He was reelected two years later and served as Council President for two years.
In politics, Eichten reserved the right to vote independently, and his ballot is cast for the candidate whom he considers best qualified for office, regardless of party ties. He was a member of the Stillwater Water Board and served as vice president for a number of years.
On Feb. 10, 1881, Eichten married Anna Schroeder, a native of Wisconsin. Together they became parents of four daughters: Katrina, Rose, Gertrude and Loraine. The family lived at 215 W. Pine St. and in 1901 the “Stillwater Messenger” mentioned that “J.J. Eichten is expending considerable money in improving his residence on Pine Street. The ground is being leveled off, barn moved back and the lot otherwise improved.”
He never lost ties to his family in the New Ulm area. In the “Messenger” of June 13, 1914 it mentioned that “Mr. and Mrs. J.J. Eichten and daughter Loraine, motored to New Ulm, Minn., to attend the wedding of their nephew, Carl Eichten.”
They must have put on a lot of miles on those early Minnesota roads for in April 1916 the “Messenger” reported that “J.J. Eichten is riding now days in a new six cylinder Cadillac.”
Joseph J. Eichten, a businessman, civic minded and well-respected man died at his home on March 3, 1940.
The old J.J. Eichten Block was torn down and the lot where it once stood now serves as outdoor seating to Leo’s Grill & Malt Shop.
One of Eichen’s whiskey bottles is now on display at the new Washington County Heritage Center, 1862 S. Greeley St., Stillwater.
