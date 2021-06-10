This area has seen many jewelers and watchmakers throughout time. The first jewelry store opened in Stillwater in 1854 by Martin Johnson and R.C. Johanson. Others would come and go but in 1879, John Caesar opened his shop and stayed around for the next 40 years.
Caesar was born in February 1850 in Sweden. He immigrated to the United States in 1870. In the late 1870s he arrived in Stillwater and started working for J.W. Passmore.
Shortly thereafter he struck out on his own, the “Stillwater Messenger” on May 10, 1879 noted, “John Caesar, an expert watchmaker and jeweler who recently opened a shop in Lull’s book store, is meeting with gratifying success. He makes a specialty of cleaning and repairing watches, clocks and jewelry, but keeps a stock of these articles on hand which he offers at the lowest possible prices.”
He and A.C. Lull would move their combined businesses to the northwest corner of Main and Chestnut Streets in the early 1880s.
His display windows would have magnificent displays that would attract people on the street. In 1884, it was noted that the prizes to be awarded for the races at the county fair were displayed in his windows.
On Jan. 28, 1884, Caesar married Nannie Filesburg at the home of John G. Nelson with the Rev. A.F. Tornell, of Trinity Lutheran Church, officiating.
In September 1883, Caesar and John F. Burke purchased adjoining lots on Pine Street from A.C. Lull. Caesar would later, in 1885, contract with August Jackson to construct a home on the site.
The home has been described, “representative of a number of Stick Style houses built in Stillwater in the late 1880s. The steeply pitched cross gable roofs, the decorative truss at the apex of the front gable, the horizontal and vertical bands raised from the wall for emphasis, and an open front porch with spindle work are all characteristics of the Stick Style.”
While other jewelers moved into Stillwater, Caesar remained the best known in the community. In 1906, he added something outside his shop that was for the benefit of his business but also a benefit for those who shopped downtown – a large clock.
The “Stillwater Messenger” said, “John Caesar will soon have the big clock going in front of his store on Main Street. It will be a convenience that the public will appreciate.”
The clock stood tall on Main Street until 1919 when it was taken down for repairs. It was going to be put back up but in between the time it was being repaired, Mr. Caesar retired and left Stillwater for Los Angeles.
Nannie Caesar died on Sept. 7, 1921 in Los Angeles. John died there on Oct. 28, 1925 and both are buried in LA.
The Caesar family home, at 801 W. Pine St., was later the home of Herbert Andersen and later to Burt Lund and in the early 1990s Jon and Rita Graybill received approval to make the home into a Bed & Breakfast in Stillwater that was known as the “Elephant Walk.”
