There are many who came to the St. Croix Valley and build a home or a business, but there are people that come here and built something entirely different. Many of the early religious leaders came here to build a faith and a place of worship, which was the case of Jacob Siegrist.
Siegrist took over what was a rag-tag, loosely grouped German Lutheran congregation in Stillwater in 1870, and by the time he had finished his mission in Stillwater, the German Lutherans had a well-organized group that came together in spirit.
Pastor Siegrist was born in Germany on Oct. 12, 1846. At the age of 14, he began his pastoral studies at Kloster, Maulbronn, remaining there for four years.
Siegrist then moved on to Basil, Sweden and spent five years in the study of theology at the St. Christiana College. In 1869, he arrived in the United States and briefly stopped in St. Paul.
In 1870, Siegrist married Ms. Ottilie Ebert, of Prussia, in St. Paul. Together the couple would have six children. In addition, that year, he was called as pastor of the St. John’s Church of Baytown, just outside of Stillwater. When he took over that position, he also became the spiritual leader for other communities such as Stillwater, Withrow, Hudson, Wisconsin and Deer Park, Wisconsin. He took over at St. John’s on Jan. 6, 1870 with an annual salary of $250.
In 1872, under the leadership of Pastor Siegrist, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Stillwater constructed a church and a parsonage on South Third Street. The church was a very simple building, consisting practically of only four walls. There was no regular altar of pulpit. The next year, 1873, Pastor Siegrist moved to Stillwater to make his home in the new parsonage, and left the church in Baytown.
The young congregation worked hard to establish themselves under Siegrist. The church enjoyed steady growth, however, in the 1880s, like all families, disagreements started to arise.
During July and August of 1882, only 10 years after the church building was constructed, Siegrist severed connections with the Wisconsin Synod because of certain teachings. A minority group was dissatisfied with the move, and left the church.
The minority group, called in the newspapers as the “anti-Siegrist” faction, attempted to stop church services by placing a padlock on the door, and a sign written in both English and German read, in part, that there would be no service in the church for four weeks. However, this did not come about, the lock being removed and services continued as always.
A temporary injunction was served upon Rev. Siegrist restraining him from occupying the church of the parish for religious purposes. Services were held in the parsonage that week, and then Judge William McCluer spent several days on the case – and allowed each faction to have the church at different times.
The “Stillwater Messenger” noted that “Unless an amicable settlement can be had there is great danger that the church will be bankrupted by resulting protracted litigation, that the cause which the members have espoused will be brought into disrepute, and that a bitter feud will be produced among those who have vowed themselves servants of the Prince of Peace.”
Things calmed down, and an agreement was made between the two groups. The “anti-Siegrist” group started Salem Lutheran Church in Stillwater. The group was paid $1,500 for their past interest in the church. Siegrist then united with the Joint Synod of Ohio.
The year after the dispute, Pastor Siegrist resigned from St. Paul Lutheran Church and answered a call from a congregation in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He preached his farewell sermon on Sunday Sept. 23, 1883. Replacing Siegrist at the church was the Rev. Phillip Mueller, a recent graduate from the seminary at Columbus, Ohio.
In September 1909, Pastor Siegrist withdrew from the Joint Synod of Ohio. He and his Green Bay congregation joined the Wisconsin Synod later that December, the same Synod Siegrist fought so hard to leave while in Stillwater.
Siegrist would leave the ministry altogether about 1910, his wife Ottelie died Nov. 25, 1914, and Jacob would die in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Sept. 27, 1918. They are both buried at Woodlawn Cemetery in Green Bay.
