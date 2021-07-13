We may be in a drought, but two weeks ago I watched as a small thunderstorm sat over Stillwater and dropped 7/10’s of an inch of rain in only fifteen minutes.
Wow! Water droplets were bouncing off Long Lake. I started to think about how much water we were getting: 0.7 inches covering all of Long Lake, not to mention the rest of Stillwater. Long Lake is about 102 acres according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. That’s 4,443,120 square feet that got covered by 0.7 inches in 15 minutes. 0.7 inches = 0.058 ft. Sq.ft. times ft. = cu.ft. Wow! After, multiplying by 7.48 gallons per cu.ft., that’s 1,927,730 gallons of water that was added to Long Lake in those 15 minutes, plus the water that runs in from the surrounding area and the storm sewers. I’ll bet you didn’t think that little cloud held all that water.
I found one creature that was glad to see it. The great blue heron loves patrolling the shallows of the lake looking for bullheads.
When it heard about the Olympics, it jumped up on a dock to practice its diving. However, it was not sure about the required platform height for qualifying. With the rain, it looked deep enough for diving. Although, when it checked with the Olympic committee, it was told there were no openings for great blue herons on the diving team. The heron did not look very happy.
It went back to fishing for bullheads.
