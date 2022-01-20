There has always been skating in the St. Croix Valley. With the river and the lakes nearby, ice was one way to travel during the winter and provided hours of fun for the kids outside — as it still does today.
Traveling on the ice during the winter was important for business in downtown, but also vital for the health and welfare of the citizens of the community. It was said that Dr. Christopher Carli, the first practicing physician in what would become Minnesota, would ice skate up and down the St. Croix River during the winter to visit patients.
In early 1863 a “Skating Park” was proposed for the citizens of Stillwater. The “Stillwater Messenger” wrote, “The recent snow for a time interrupted the gaieties on the ice in front of the city. But our skaters are not to be deprived of their amusements. A purse was raised on Saturday and a party of workmen have since been engaged in scraping the snow from the ice. “The Park was at the end of Chestnut Street” and “A gay scene will be presented in front of the city as soon as the new park is completed.
The following week the “Messenger” noted, “The Skating Park is now one of the permanent winter institutions of our city. Until the approach of the present cold snap, the Park has been visited by hundreds each day and night since its completion. The idea of a skating park was a happy though for it renders happy one half our population.”
The following winter a “Skating Club” was formed with J.D. Wheeler, E.W. Durant and W.G. Bronson among the club directors.
By 1890, there were three skating rinks below the bridge on the St. Croix. A rink was also established on the site of the Roller Rink that had burned down – North Main Street – just to have another place for the public to go and ice skate.
Of course, there were rinks on the local lakes, Lily & McKusick as well as a larger rink at the Old Athletic Field. These rinks would be the setting of some of the great hockey teams in Stillwater. In the 1930s, the Independents team would play on the Lily Lake outdoor rink.
The Independents began their 1937-38 season playing a local “All-Star” club at the Lily Lake rink.
The newspapers called the game a bit “ragged” being that both teams did not have time to practice and the ice was not in very good condition. The Independents did take control of the initial match and defeated the All Stars 7-1.
Outdoor skating rinks have continued in the community to this day. You can find a patch of ice to skate on at Staples Field on the North Hill – at one time there was a warming house that would provide some rest and a place to warm up during your skating adventures there; Last year, a downtown ice rink was added on the city’s parking lot outside the Water Street Inn, and it returned this year again.
The Old Athletic field was another place to skate. Always on Lily and McKusick Lake there would be a place to skate and play hockey.
Rinks on West Myrtle Street heading out of town are still there and many more.
While the winters in Minnesota can be harsh, the ice skating has always been a great form of recreation for the young and old back 150 years ago and today.
