It is a difficult adjusting to a new place. There are things that a person has to adapt to — be it a new living arrangement, a new group of people and even a new language. Immigration seems to always be in the news as it was back in the 1850s. One thing those immigrants didn’t realize is that once they arrived to America — they found the country split – and soon a Civil War would break out and they would have to choose a side.
In the St. Croix Valley – many immigrants were pouring in for jobs in the lumber industry. One of those immigrants, from Germany, was Hermann Heiforth.
Heiforth was born October 20, 1833, in Westphalia, Germany. He immigrated to the United States in 1854. His brother, Fredrich Wilhelm Heiforth, and his wife Maria Francisca Heiforth also immigrated in 1854.
They boarded the “Amerika” in Bremen, Germany, and landed in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Nov. 11, 1854. The ship registry lists their destination as St. Louis, Missouri. By 1856, the brothers and Maria were settled near Stillwater territory, where Heiforth worked in saw mills and farmed.
On Aug. 15, 1862, Hermann enlisted in the 8th Regiment, Company “C”, Minnesota Volunteer Infantry with which he served for three years. From the fall of 1862 until October of 1864, Company C patrolled the border between western Minnesota and the Dakota Territories.
In October 1864, the company was sent south to fight in the southern campaigns of the Civil War. They left St. Paul and passed through Chicago, Louisville, Tennessee and Nashville, before arriving at Fort Rosecrans near Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Heiforth would occasionally write home from the battlefields. While in Murfreesboro, on Dec. 7, 1864 he wrote, “On the 7th of December, we had a battle two miles from the fort. It was our three regiments in the engagement or front; also our regiment was in the middle – the center. We had to go over open fields. The rebels were in the woods. There were about 5 or 6 thousand. We were a hundred paces from the woods. The rebels made bulwarks of wood. The bullets flew as thick as a shower of hail: we had to lie down some minutes and then we made a counterattack, and beat the rebels back and took two cannons and nearly two hundred prisoners and then four cannons from another place into the fort, and left many dead and wounded lying on the battlefield.”
While stationed there, they fought in the Third Battle of Murfreesboro. Their travels then took them through Cincinnati, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; and Wheeling, West Virginia; on their way to Washington, D.C.
In February of 1865, they were sent to North Carolina, where they fought in the Battle of Kinston. After mustering out at Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 11, 1865, they traveled up the Atlantic coast to Baltimore and from there returned to St. Paul, via Pittsburgh and Chicago. The 8th Minnesota Regiment was the most traveled regiment of the Union Army during the war.
After the war, Heiforth married Wilhelmina Hagemann. She traveled from Germany to meet him at Wright City, Missouri, where they were married on March 12, 1866. They bought 120 acres in Grant Township, Washington County, and moved there in 1868. They had three children: William G., Ernest A. and Louise, who was born five months after Hermann’s death.
Hermann Heiforth died at the age of 41 on Dec. 3, 1873, and is buried in Withrow, Minnesota. His widow, Wilhelmina, married Hermann’s brother, Frederich Wilhelm, who was also recently widowed. They combined their families (Frederich had five children with Maria), dropped the “h” at the end of their name and added three more children to this generation.
Although Hermann lived a relatively short life, he became what all immigrants dream of becoming: An American. He showed his allegiance to his newly adopted nation and helped that nation struggle through one of the darkest times in its history.
Heiforth was not special and yet, he was.
