Everyone knows the bewitching night is famous for all the ghosts and other images of terror. When I looked around town, I spotted ghosts hanging from trees, creatures with carved pumpkin heads on them, scarecrows, legs and arms that were reaching out of the ground trying to grab someone walking by, tombstones suggesting that the dead might come alive and skeletons that looked as if some of those dead people had jumped the date and had already come alive.
Were all of those meant to scare little kids into thinking they would steal their candy???
It brings up a bigger question: Is Halloween for kids or for adults? I’m not sure who has been planning on having the most fun.
It is a good thing that we hang our out decorations in the weeks before the holiday. It gives those little kids time to realize that all of those decorations are not real. Can you imagine a 3- to 5-year-old experiencing Halloween for the first time on Halloween night without knowing about it?
Such an experience might keep them hiding in their rooms on that night for the next 10 years. Even the cartoons on television can put thoughts in their head that some of it might be real.
No, I think it has become a fun night for everyone. We just have to be careful to prepare the timid for what they might see. A scarecrow sitting with a pumpkin face in their hands, waiting for someone to come before moving and scaring someone, is great fun for older kids, but might be too much for little kids.
So, enjoy the night. Just make sure everyone has a chance to enjoy the evening.
