I hope you are enjoying the sixth month of the year. June has arrived, and the St. Croix Valley is coming to life. I grew up in Stillwater, so I love all seasons in the birthplace of Minnesota. But everyone knows it gets busy and very festive in the summertime. The past few weekends have been nice. It was cooler than average last weekend. And I hope your Memorial Weekend was a long and fun time the weekend before. It was hot, humid and at times stormy. I’ve often told you that Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer. Mother Nature delivered on the feel factor. I hope you had a great time and made some awesome memories.
Now summer doesn’t officially start until June 21st at 4:13 in the morning. That is the summer solstice. The long-range models from the Climate Prediction Center have been spot on with our cool start to June. Some love it. Many enjoy comfortable days and cool nights to keep the windows open and sleep without waking up in a pool of sweat. Others are bummed out and craving the heat that is only available a few months out of the year up here. This will be nowhere near as warm as last June. Do you remember that sweat fest? It was the second warmest June on record only cooler than 1933. We spent 12 afternoons in the 90s for highs. 19 of our 30 June days were 85 degrees or warmer. We were baking. We also saw our drought conditions deteriorating with less than half our average rainfall. I like it hot in the summertime, but even I was craving a cooldown last year.
No matter the weather, I am really excited about some happenings around here that kick into high gear this month. Wednesdays are tons of fun downtown Stillwater as Cruisin’ on the Croix kicks off on the 15th from 4p.m.-9p.m. If you love cars, I’m talking hot rods, the classics, street rods and antiques, then head down by the river and check out the fun rides. You don’t have to twist my arm hard to get me to walk along the St. Croix River in the downtown area. And these sweet autos make it extra fun to get out of the house and have some fun. It will run Wednesdays into September. One of these times I will zip down in my classic Ford and take part in the action.
And who doesn’t love a good flea market? I enjoyed them as a kid (when I thought a few of the vendors must be selling actual fleas), and I enjoy them as an adult. So many cool things to look at and possibly purchase, and for the 9th consecutive year you can do it at the Washington County Fairgrounds. The Stillwater Flea & Crafter Market runs all summer long. This month you can check it out June 25th and 26th.
Time to go help my wife with our daughter’s graduation party happening this weekend. I will try not to eat the food before the celebration. Try. And if you have a happy graduate in your family…Congraduation. I love typing that word because auto-correct has a fit. Have a great month!
Stillwater native Chris Shaffer is WCCO’s Chief Meteorologist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.