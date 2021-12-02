I hope you had a great Thanksgiving. It is a day that has a different meaning for each one of us. To many, it is a day of family gathering. To others, it can be an acknowledgment of what was provided in one’s faith.
To still others, it is a feeling of comfort in food, home, and economics.
I spotted a deer last week. To the hunter, it has been the quest and ability to shoot a deer this year. To the photographer, it’s the ability to photograph the deer that was fortunate enough to get away. Yes, there are many opportunities for each of us to give thanks in our lives.
I was rather disappointed last week. I spotted a doe that came down to the lake for a drink. When I moved to take its photo, it ran off, 30 minutes later, an eagle landed in the tree, just 20 feet from my window. It stayed there for almost 10 minutes.
Try as I did, I could not get a good picture of the eagle as it was on the wrong side of the tree’s trunk. Frustrating!
It was only 20 minutes later that a buck came down to the water for a drink and my photoshoot.
My disappointment turned to pleasure as I quickly shot 15 photos. Soon, a person with a golden retriever walked down to the lake, and his dog chased the deer from the lake.
The dog was happy and its owner seemed pleased that the dog could chase the deer and return.
Sometimes we need to realize that we are not the center of our world. We need to be thankful for those “little things” that fill the moments in our lives.
I hope you found a way to have a happy Thanksgiving.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His new book Lost Pine Lake can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com
