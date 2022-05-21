The St. Croix Valley was a busy place in the 19th century. The whirl of the sawmills cutting millions of log feet of lumber that floated down the river filled the air.
There were more than just sawmills in Stillwater, it was a hub of manufacturing for decades. One of the largest companies in Stillwater was the Seymour, Sabin & Company, which later was known as the Minnesota Thresher Manufacturing Company and then the Northwest Thresher Company.
This company was started by George Seymour and Dwight Sabin and they manufactured farm equipment on the north end of town. The company also held the prison labor contract from the state so their labor costs was much less than any other company making the same thing. They be-came known for their threshing machines and steam engines. Another person who was an important cog in the manufacturing company was George E. Wilson.
Wilson was born on March 23, 1857 in Woodville, Maryland. He was the middle child of five born to Evan and Rachael Wilson. His older brother, Albert, moved to Stillwater earlier and George followed arriving in Stillwater in 1878.
He started at the Minnesota Thresher Manufacturing Company in 1882 as a mechanic. After two years he was promoted to Shop Foreman. In 1889 he was again promoted to assistant superintendent and then in 1892 he assumed the full responsibility of superintendent.
Wilson was a progressive leader and through his vision he invented the “Wilson Stacker” which helped farmers stack hay. Another, and more far reaching invention he created was a new separator in 1897 and put on the market in 1898. According to the Stillwater Messenger, “Two of the separators were used this fall in Southwestern Minnesota and proved to be all that is claimed for it, -- cleaning and separating the grain better from the straw and giving far more satisfaction in every respect to the farmers than any of the other machines.” The new separator was called the “North West.”
On April 28, 1896, Wilson was married to Caroline Draver, daughter of Christopher and Anna Draver. After their marriage they moved into the Draver residence in Stillwater at 1219 North William St. The couple had four children.
The Thresher plant was sold to M. Rumley and Company. Wilson ended his career with the Thresher Company on April 1, 1914. The Rumley Company didn’t last long, and by 1920 the factory was sold to George Atwood, of Stillwater, and it became the Twin City Forge & Foundry.
Not ready to retire, Wilson went to Ontario, Canada on June 1, 1917, first as the general manager of the Pease Foundry Company and later the managing director of the Tudhope Company. The family returned to Stillwater in August, 1923 and moved into the house at 303 N. Fourth St.. Wilson officially terminated his employment on December 31, 1923.
In the winter of 1927-28, having some health problems, he went to New Orleans to recover his health. After his return, his health again began to fail and on June 21, 1928, George Wilson died at his home on North Fourth Street. He was a member of the Masonic order and the Shrine and Knights Templar.
The “Stillwater Gazette” said of Wilson, “Mr. Wilson had rare qualities of mind and heart. Those who knew him best, loved him most. He contributed well in helping build Stillwater as a manufacturing city and was always keenly interested in the advancement of this city. A reputation for industry and faithful application to duty has made his name one which will be held in grateful memory.”
