He was born Bernard Francis Casey, the sixth child of Bernard and Ellen Casey, on November 25, 1870, just outside of Prescott, Wisconsin. Known as “Barney” to his brothers and sisters, he left school in the eighth grade to help the family finances. He first became a logger in the pine forests of Northern Wisconsin during the winter. Then, with help from his uncle, Patrick J. Murphy, he became a part-time guard at the Prison in Stillwater.
Working as a prison guard in the 1880s, Casey befriended the most notorious outlaws during the 19th century; Cole, Jim and Bob Younger. The Youngers were in Stillwater Prison serving a life sentence for their part in the ill-fated Northfield bank robbery in which the Youngers rode with Frank and Jesse James.
While the young Barney was very interested in people, he must have made quite the impression on the Youngers, for one of the brothers created and constructed a small wooden chest and presented it to Casey.
Other jobs the young Casey would hold included brick making, hospital orderly, and a streetcar conductor.
His family eventually moved from Prescott, to Big River, Wisconsin then up to Superior. At Superior, Casey was once again working on the streetcars, and it was an incident while working there that he received his calling to work in God’s name.
While driving the streetcar one day, he rounded a curve and noticed a young woman’s body lying across the tracks. He was able to stop in time, but he also noticed a sailor standing nearby with a knife and cursing the stabbed woman, the streetcar, Casey, and the world in general. As Casey pondered the scene days later, he determined it was a sign from God representing all the world’s sin and degradation. He soon knew he was to dedicate the rest of his life to God and prayer.
Casey entered St. Francis de Sales, a German Seminary in Milwaukee in 1892. However, he seemed to be academically weak. He left the Seminary in 1896 and was accepted into the Capuchin order later that year. On January 14, 1897, he moved to St. Bonaventure Monastery in Detroit, Michigan to resume his studies for the Priesthood.
He was ordained in 1904, designated a “simple mass Priest”, and assigned to Sacred Heart Friary, Yonkers, New York.
Casey was given the name Solanus after he was ordained, and Father Solanus Casey served the next twenty years in New York. His main job was that of doorkeeper, where he would run errands, and carried messages, which filled most of his day. He would also meet people at the door and listen to their problems. He told them that he would pray for them, and on occasion, his prayers seemed to relive the people of the ills. By 1923, his superiors realized the gifts that this simple man had. He was asked to keep a record of all requests that were asked of him and the answers that might or might not come. Of the 6,000 requests, there were over 700 answers recorded. Healing of Pneumonia, alcoholism, vision problems, cancer, and others were noted.
Later, in the 1920s, the Capuchins recalled Father Solanus to Detroit. There, he helped in a soup kitchen during the great depression. At times, the kitchen would serve 1,000 people a day, and it was Father Solanus who oversaw its operation.
In 1946, Father Solanus was sent to St. Felix Friary in Huntington, Indiana. It was supposed to be a retirement for the Priest who had served in urban parishes for over forty years. However, people streamed to him in Indiana requesting his prayers. Ten years later, he returned to Detroit for the last time.
On July 31, 1957, Father Solanus Casey, very ill and near death, sat up in his bed and declared, “I give my soul to Jesus Christ” and fell back on his pillow, dead.
John Cardinal Dearden brought the cause for Father Solanus’s canonization, started in the 1960s, to Rome in 1980. In November 1982, authorities at the Vatican announced a formal investigation into Father Solanus’s life.
The Congregation for the Causes of Saints validated this phase on November 7, 1986; around 1995, it received the Positio dossier from postulation officials. The theological advisors approved the dossier on April 7, 1995; the cardinal and bishop members of the Congregation did so on June 20, 1995. On July 11, 1995, Pope John Paul II, in a private audience with Congregation prefect Alberto Bovone, confirmed that Casey had lived a life of heroic virtue and titled him Venerable.
The diocese deemed a case of a miracle on behalf of Father Casey on January 18, 2015. This received Congregation validation on October 12, 2015; approval by a panel of medical experts on September 22, 2016; and theological consulters’ approval on January 19, 2017. The Congregation approved the miracle on May 2, 2017, and Pope Francis did so two days later, meaning that the late friar would be beatified. On November 18, 2017, the beatification took place at Ford Field in Detroit in front of an estimated crowd of 60,000.
It may just be a matter of time that the former “Barney” Casey, the ex-logger, prison guard and friend of the Younger Brothers at the Stillwater Prison, will be recognized as a Saint by the Pope. The Stillwater Prison would be, literally, a place of “sinners and Saint.”
Brent Peterson is the Executive Director of the Washington County Historical Society.
