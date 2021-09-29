For more than a decade our church has bought fresh vegetables from Hmong farmers and donated them to area food shelves.
Anne gardens with several good friends, Song, Pa and Nor Yang, who work sunup to dark growing premium quality, chemical-free vegetables.
This year approximately 6,000 pounds of vegetables will be donated so people may have access to premium vegetables regardless of where they live or what they earn.
On Saturday, the Brown’s Creek Watershed District held their annual event with educational booths about maintaining area lakes and one of the only trout streams in the Metro area.
It was well attended by adults and kids. Anne wore her beekeeping suit as a prop. Young Mr. Lincoln learned about butterflies and bees, and took home some native flower seeds for their hillside.
On the way back from the event I was astounded to see goldenrod growing from a tiny crack in the median strip. Nature finds a way.
In our backyard, a new plant has finally bloomed. Tithonia has an intense orange colored flower desired by butterflies and humming birds.
Unfortunately, the deer like to eat the leaves. It is joined by white asters and goldenrod now in full bloom. Out in the lake the last waterlily bloomed, and the geese are enjoying flight training doing synchronous barrel rolls.
They will be here until the lake freezes over.
