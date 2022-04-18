Every year, as the ice starts to go off the lakes, there is a sequence of events that is exciting to watch.
First, the geese arrive to claim their territories. Then, as the ice starts to recede from the shorelines, the ducks arrive.
It didn’t take long for the wood ducks and the common mergansers to locate the houses along the lake.
Fortunately, I had just cleaned one out the week before. Soon, it was the busiest hotel on Long Lake.
One rainy morning, six ducks were trying to make reservations.
The hooded mergansers arrived and are busy chasing each other and diving for creatures on the shallow bottom areas of the lake. They raise their white feathers to attract a mate.
The next event on the area lakes is the search for winter kill. Many lakes have problems with oxygen content in the water by the time spring arrives, and the birds know when those frozen meals are available as the ice breaks up.
A quick drive revealed that Lake McKusick had the most gulls and crows sitting on the edge of the ice. Long Lake had only a couple of gulls, while South Twin Lakes had a lone bald eagle waiting its turn.
Too bad the DNR doesn’t use this data for the health of the area lakes.
Once again, it is great to see moving water again, along with the pussy willows.
Spring has arrived!
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer.
