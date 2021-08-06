You still have a few days to catch the appetizer to the Minnesota State Fair. That’s what I’ve always called it. I’m talking of course about the Washington County Fair. I loved going there as a kid, and I’ve loved bringing our three kids over the years.
We really enjoy seeing all of the animals, and it’s a treat to see the kids that are so proud to show off their (fingers crossed) prizewinners. I also love our tradition of getting a milkshake at the county fair.
One daughter loves chocolate, one loves vanilla and the third likes to mix the two flavors. I enjoy trying each just to have an opinion on which tastes the best. The answer is always the same…all of the above.
I am really excited to see one of our favorite bands in the world Saturday night. The Rockin’ Hollywoods will be playing their 7,500th show. That is an amazing accomplishment.
My wife and I have been to several shows.
We love the awesome rock and roll songs they play so well. We love how they get the crowd dancing and smiling.
And of course we love them because they played at our wedding reception many moons ago. Enjoy the food, animals, truck pull, demolition derby, midway, art, Rockin’ Hollywoods and everything awesome that makes up this year’s Washington County Fair that runs through this Sunday.
July was a hot and dry month. The temperatures were slightly above average with highs hitting the 90s ten times. However, the lack of rainfall ruled the weather headlines.
We only logged 0.87” of rain at our international airport. That ranks as the eighth driest July on record. I don’t see much change going forward.
The Climate Prediction Center indicates August will be warm and dry much like June and July.
I can’t believe we are in the last month of summer. Meteorological summer wraps up on Aug. 31.
Many refer to the day after Labor Day as the unofficial end to summer.
And the third option is the autumnal equinox which arrives on Sept 22. Still others go by what is on sale in the stores.
And back to school items have been in place for weeks already. Next will be Halloween decorations and then…Either way, our hot and humid days will eventually be coming to an end.
I hope you’ve had a wonderful summer despite the drought, excessive heat and occasional wildfire smoke. We will have more hazy and smoky days going forward.
Those fires up in Canada continue to rage. And our main airflow at the surface and aloft often comes from the northwest.
The worst combination happened last Thursday and Friday when the prevailing winds were coming from the north. Add that high pressure was passing overhead which brings air high in the atmosphere down to the surface. It looked like everyone was having a bonfire at the same time last week.
Tough on the eyes and lungs. I hope that those fires are under control soon.
