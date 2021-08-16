When you get sick, you go to the doctor. It was the same back then but there was not a modern clinic filled with doctors and experts to heal you.
There were individual doctors with offices along Main Street and other streets nearby. These doctors would see you in their offices or even make house calls. Some were better known then others and one of the most widely respected doctors during his days in Stillwater was Dr. George E. Clark.
Clark was born in Napoleon, Ohio on March 25, 1852 to Gilbert & Emily Clark. In 1864, the family moved to Adrian, Michigan. It was there that Clark graduated from high school and after a short stay down south he entered college at Kalamazoo, Michigan, graduating in 1878 with the degree of bachelor of philosophy.
Immediately after he entered Hahnemann Medical College at Chicago and graduating there in February 1880.
Later in 1880, he married Ella Bacon at Putney, Vermont.
Dr. Clark’s first location as a practicing physician was in Lima, Ohio. He came to Stillwater in 1884. He became a leader in the community as well as in the state.
In January, 1891, Clark was appointed by Minnesota Gov. William Merriam to a position on the Minnesota State Medical Examining Board, holding this position until July, 1893, when he received an appointment to the professorship of “Theory and Practice” at the Minnesota State University Medical School.
After 12 years at the University of Minnesota, he resigned due to time constraints on his practice and other services.
He was committed to his church, the First Baptist in Stillwater. For more than 50 years he was a worker and officer in the church. He served as deacon until his death. He also served as the Sunday school superintendent until just before his death when he was elected superintendent emeritus. He was a life member of the Baptist state convention, holding various position in that organization.
In his civic life, he was a charter member of the St. Croix Lodge No. 14 of the Ancient Order of United Workman.
He served as treasurer of the local lodge.
In 1914 he was elected state medical examiner for the Minnesota grand lodge and in 1925 he attained the title of Past Grand Master Workman in recognition of his services.
After a long illness, Clark died at his home at 113 E. Pine St. on Aug. 26, 1935. In his obituary in the “Stillwater Gazette,” it was said, “Dr. Clark was a quiet man but a most loyal friend.
He served the world well and his life will be inspiring to those who dream of a nobler world.”
The paper also noted, “It was his personal preference for a more modest and less exacting sphere of activity that has largely shaped his place in public life.”
Recently at the Washington County Historical Society, a number of artifacts were donated of Dr. Clark’s fraternal life. Hats, sashes, and pins from his days in the A.O.U.W. and other organizations give a tangible trace of his life in Stillwater and the St. Croix Valley.
