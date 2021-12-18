Many times if a person is good in one sport, they are good at several. In Stillwater High School history, there have been many great athletes in all sports. The High School Football team started playing games in 1895 – and there have been many that have succeeded on the gridiron. One of them, born in Stillwater, was Harry Richard Farmer.
Farmer, who went by “Dick,” was born in Stillwater on May 30, 1914; his parents were Harry R. and Mary “Mae” Farmer. Dick attended the local schools and graduated from Stillwater High School in 1932.
The 1932 Stillwater Kabekonian said of Farmer, “Dick Farmer was probably the greatest backfield man that Stillwater ever produced. He was about the best punter in the state; a terrific line plunger; a splendid passer; a great defensive back; a brilliant open field runner. Although weighing one hundred and ninety pounds he is an eleven seconds man for the hundred yards, being by far the fastest man on the team. It will probably be a good many years before this section will see another such football star as Farmer.”
Farmer was also a star in track and field. “A sharp duel in the high jump is anticipated between Austin Reep of Washburn High, of Minneapolis, and Dick Farmer, of Stillwater, the former joint holder of the 6-foot record height.”
He twice won the state high school high jump champion ship.
After graduating from Stillwater High School in 1932, Farmer attended the University of Minnesota and was a member of the Golden Gophers football team. Although he was not a regular starter for the National Champion club, Coach Bernie Bierman liked the skills Farmer brought to the squad.
“Thought to be too slow for the halfback work,” a newspaper reported, “Farmer has developed surprisingly fast into a speedier and fundamentally better back who gives promise of fitting well into the Bierman machine.”
Going into his sophomore year at UM, a scouting report said of Farmer, “Dick Farmer, a rangy lad from Stillwater, may be a year away from Big Ten form because of his rapid growth. A little over 18, standing 6’1” tall and weighing 180 pounds, he apparently hasn’t his full strength or stamina yet. He kicks, passes and runs.”
After his college days, Farmer went into the insurance business. He first worked in Minneapolis, then on the west coast and finally in the Kansas City area. One of the Stillwater High Schools best athletes died in Overland Park, Kansas on July 15, 1983 and buried in Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater.
Years after his death, Dick Farmer was inducted into the St. Croix Valley Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002.
