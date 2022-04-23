During World War II there was a new baseball league formed of all -women teams. This league was shown in the movie, “A League of Their Own,” and chronicled the days, weeks and months of women playing baseball. Those members of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League were not the first group of women to play baseball professionally.
The Young Ladies Baseball Club started in the late 1870s and barnstormed around the country – bringing them to Stillwater in 1885.
Beginning in the 1860s, women would form their own clubs. In 1879, the Young Ladies Baseball Club was formed. The manager of the club was Sylvester Franklin Wilson.
Wilson stated why he started these ladies clubs, “My object is to start a new thing. To develop women of America, I am going to open a field for their physical perfection.” He concluded by saying, “I tell you this is the biggest thing that has ever happened for the women of America.”
In Stillwater, the professional club of 1884 made many upgrades to the local baseball park. In 1885, without that club, there were other events being held there, and on Aug. 30, the Young Ladies Baseball Club, “The Champion Female Base Ball Club of the World,” was coming to play against a picked nine of local men.
The advertising of the game was heavy in local newspapers.
“Never here before, may never be again. Don’t fail to see this game. Exciting to the highest degree. Your only chance.” These were some of the tag lines that appeared to entice people to attend.
The cost of the game was 25 cents for adults and 15 cents for children.
The day of the game came and as early as 2 p.m., an hour and a half before the game was to begin, men, women and children began arriving at the park. Some “walking, some running and some riding.” The reporter for the “St. Paul Daily Globe” said, “The much talked of game of base ball between the fairies of the field and the Stillwater boys came off at the old ball grounds…and was witnessed by a crowd of 1,200 to 1,300 persons, about one-half of whom were bald heads.”
The grand stands were packed, people were standing, sitting and others in their carriages and every tree and house-top in the vicinity contained one or more spectators. Nearly the entire Stillwater Police force was there just in case anything might happen.
The Stillwater club was made of George Rice, A. Peasley, Lewis Moran, Mell Peasley, Edward Elliott, James Dorn, William Lane, Lewis Davis and Samuel Register. William Bronson was chosen umpire. The ladies club, according to the “St. Paul Daily Globe,” had “seven brunettes and two blondes…All are well developed, two or three good looking, three or four homely and one or two rather tough-looking. They are mostly young, weigh from 115 to 160 pounds, all rather small, with good feet for ball playing; have nice limbs and wear their hair short with one or two exceptions.”
The Ladies went to bat first. It was soon learned that the “damsels” were not very good at the game.
The local men played well and they soon began to make “errors” so the ladies could reach base. A couple “home runs” were made by the ladies with errors from the Stillwater club. The “Daily Globe” noted, “Some of them (ladies) appeared to be afraid of their hands and other ran as if they had corns. They would always reach for the ball with their fingers in all directions. If it came swiftly, they would scream and prefer to let it pass…In short, they play as most girls would, and appear to depend on their shape.”
The game lasted seven innings, but by the end of it much of the crowd had left. The final score was Stillwater 22 and the Ladies 9.
The “Stillwater Gazette” noted that “It is doubtful if there ever was a bigger crowd of fooled people together at one time in Stillwater than the assemblage at the base ball park.”
One of the ladies, Miss Pauline Doolittle, passed through the crowd selling photos and scorecards for the game and “did a good business.”
The Ladies left Stillwater for St. Paul. They were then scheduled to play in Hastings, Red Wing, Winona, Wabasha, La Crosse, Dubuque, Chicago and then West. The Ladies never came back to Stillwater to play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.