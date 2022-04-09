In the 1830s, the St. Croix River Valley had logs being cut and floated down the River to market. This industry drove thousands of people to the area who would make it their homes, for generations.
The lumber era ended with the closure of the St. Croix Boom Site in 1914 — but there still was some of the lumber industry going on and one of the last people to work in that industry was Donald (Dan) J. McCuish.
McCuish was born on Nov. 13, 1862 in Nova Scotia, Canada to Angus and Margaret McCuish. As a young man, D.J. taught school in Canada.
He came to Boston where he lived for a couple years before coming to Stillwater in the early 1890s.
When arriving in Stillwater, McCuish started working for the Musser Lumber Company, but soon became associated with David Tozer. Over the years, he served many different positions with the company including bookkeeper, secretary, treasurer and president. Later in life, he would be in charge of a Stillwater based land and timber company. He was also a director of the First National Bank.
McCuish was a sportsman. He enjoyed hunting with friends up north in Minnesota and Wisconsin. However, when hunting up near Bruno, Minnesota in 1903, a newspaper correspondent was not that impressed with D.J. hunting skills: “No doubt when this reaches you Dan McCush will have arrived at Stillwater with his game. Dan had unusually good luck, bagging three of the tamed deer in this neighborhood. One of the boys remarked that the large buck shot was caught in the crotch of a small tree and could not escape. The other two were part of a herd that the boys had tamed this fall, but nevertheless Dan secured the game and ere this Schroeder, Lewis and other friends have enjoyed Dan’s catch.”
Another sport in which McCuish enjoyed was golf. He was an early member of the Stillwater Country Club.
He had a special caddy there named Erle “Babe” Orff. McCuish was described by Orff, as “a generous and kindly man; he not only paid better than anyone, but also gave me extra money every fall for books and school clothes. Later, when I played some Legion and other golf tournaments, he would stop at my house in that big Packard and give me money toward my golf expenses. Later he bought me a junior membership to the club so I could play more.”
Orff went on to become the head golf pro at the Stillwater Country Club for 35 years.
In 1908, McCuish married Julia Tozer, daughter of lumberman David Tozer. After they were married they moved into the home at 437 S. Second St., on top of Chilcoot Hill and former residence of Sen. Edward Durant.
McCuish was always interested in the welfare of Stillwater, and he contributed generously to all civic projects and had many private philanthropies. He was a member of St. John’s Lodge No. 1 and the Elks club. For these civic activities and others, he was voted the third member of Stillwater’s Hall of Fame in 1933.
At the end of 1942, McCuish had a slight stroke but recovered continued living. He, however, had another stroke in April 1943 and died in the morning of April 29, 1943. The Rev. Carl Olson, of the First Presbyterian Church, officiated his funeral and internment was made at the family lot in Fairview Cemetery.
D.J.’s wife Julia continued working and was the vice president of the Inter State Lumber Company in Stillwater until her death in 1954.
Brent Peterson is the Executive Director of the Washington County Historical Society.
A picture of the Stillwater Country Club in 1930. Lumberman D.J. McCuish was an early member of the country club.
