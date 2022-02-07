Have you ever taken a drive only to wonder if you might see the same thing the next time you took the drive? Well, that’s what I tried to experience.
My friends keep telling me, “I’m just lucky,” looking at the photos I took the first time.
I started to wonder myself until we spotted a red-tailed hawk sitting in a tree above the road looking at us. I’m sure it was wondering what I was doing stopping on the road.
Actually, I was looking for the trumpeter swans just north of town. A half-mile later, there they were. 40 or 50 swans were out in the field looking for food.
After taking 20 photos, we moved on.
My location where I took some of the photos of the turkeys did not disappoint me either. At one farm, there were easily 30+ turkeys. The photos we took were even better than the photos we took earlier.
My favorites were the turkeys on a ridge and one that had 20 in flight. Who said turkeys can’t fly??? Their flights remind me of oversized pheasants – long glide paths.
Finally, we spotted the deer in the same area we saw them before. The only creature that was missing was the bald eagles. I guess the red-tailed hawk was a good stand-in for the eagle.
The jury is still out. Was I lucky – once, perhaps twice? Even in the cold weather life goes on. There is still time to go out to see them.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.