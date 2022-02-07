Have you ever taken a drive only to wonder if you might see the same thing the next time you took the drive? Well, that’s what I tried to experience.

My friends keep telling me, “I’m just lucky,” looking at the photos I took the first time.

I started to wonder myself until we spotted a red-tailed hawk sitting in a tree above the road looking at us. I’m sure it was wondering what I was doing stopping on the road.

Actually, I was looking for the trumpeter swans just north of town. A half-mile later, there they were. 40 or 50 swans were out in the field looking for food.

After taking 20 photos, we moved on.

My location where I took some of the photos of the turkeys did not disappoint me either. At one farm, there were easily 30+ turkeys. The photos we took were even better than the photos we took earlier.

My favorites were the turkeys on a ridge and one that had 20 in flight. Who said turkeys can’t fly??? Their flights remind me of oversized pheasants – long glide paths.

Finally, we spotted the deer in the same area we saw them before. The only creature that was missing was the bald eagles. I guess the red-tailed hawk was a good stand-in for the eagle.

The jury is still out. Was I lucky – once, perhaps twice? Even in the cold weather life goes on. There is still time to go out to see them.

David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer.

His new book Lost Pine Lake can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com

Load comments