The hockey season is in full swing. The outdoor NHL game was played in Minnesota on New Year’s Day at temperatures that were in the minus 20 to 30-degree wind chill area.
It was real Minnesota hockey weather and the sport has been played in the area for generations. One of the most die-hard sports fans that lived in the St. Croix Valley either played it, organized it or wrote about it in the newspapers was Bob Utecht.
Utecht was the oldest son of Joseph and Frances Utecht, born in Stillwater on Jan. 12, 1920. He was educated through the Stillwater schools and graduated from Stillwater High School in 1937.
After World War II, Utecht met his soon to be wife Donna at a Naval Base near San Francisco. They would marry in Prosser, Washington in August 1946 and moved to Minneapolis.
It was there that Utecht landed a job as a booking agent lining up performers and bands for local performances. His top attraction was a rodeo company that he would travel with as the announcer. “We had the best Wild West show since the 1920s,” recalled Utecht in an interview back in 2001.
Utecht’s role in the Minnesota athletic community cannot be overlooked. He was one of the founders of the nationally recognized Bloomington Athletic Association. He also was instrumental in the work that was done to have Metropolitan Stadium and later, the Met Center, constructed. This led the Minnesota Twins and North Stars coming to Minnesota and Utecht even served as the North Stars announcer until 1981.
It was as the announcer for the North Stars that his well-known phrase, “Let’s Play Hockey,” was developed. In addition, when the Wild came to Minnesota it was again used to begin every game.
He and his wife Donna started the “Let’s Play Hockey” magazine back in 1972 and they edited it until was sold in 1986.
In 1977, Utecht authored the book, “This is Gold Country.” The book was about the University of Minnesota Golden Gopher basketball team. Highlighting the accomplishments attained under Coach Jim Dutcher and the All-American player Mychal Thompson.
The Utechts moved back to Stillwater in 1987 and Bob started writing a column for the “Stillwater Gazette.” It was his column that he started promoting local causes and groups. He pushed the sesquicentennials of 1993 and 1999 along with many non-profit groups including the Washington County Historical Society.
“I don’t believe that there’s ever been a better salesperson for a community than Bob. His columns were focused on history, but also continual improvement,” former “Stillwater Gazette” publisher Mike Mahoney said, “when Bob moved back to Stillwater, he really poured his heart into the community, which he loved very deeply.”
Utecht went from writing five columns a week down to three, but added a weekly interview-type show on the Valley Access Channels in Stillwater. On that show, he would discuss politics, history, and anything else that would catch his attention for that week.
With Utecht’s many accomplishments over his career and his recognition with many awards such as induction into the Minnesota High School Hockey Coaches Hall of Fame and the Stillwater Jaycees Lifetime Achievement Award, he was awarded with the Distinguished Alumni Award of the Stillwater High School in 1997.
Later in his career, he moved from writing for the “Stillwater Gazette” to the “Stillwater Courier.” His health began to fail and eventually penned his last article and signed off on his weekly cable show.
On June 23, 2007 Bob Utecht died. The loss of such a community promoter and outstanding area representative will never be replaced. People might have disagreed with him, thought his positions were crazy, but what the citizens of the community cannot disagree is that Bob Utecht will live forever in the pages of our history.
‘Nuff said!!
