Spring just doesn’t seem to want to show up this year. Last week, I heard stories of pelicans migrating north.
They were late with their migration, and were hanging around the area between Afton to North Hudson, Wisconsin. I decided to see if I could shoot a few photos.
The afternoon we tried to find them, there were between 50 and 100 on a sandbar on the lake in North Hudson. The winds were gusting out of the northwest at 40 to 50 mph, and it was a very long shot for a camera.
Soon, about 50 of them took flight.
They took off in a group and started circling above the lake, riding the wind currents higher and higher. Finally, they must have been at 5,000 to 10,000 feet.
With hardly a flap of their wings, they practiced circling the area as if they were scanning the weather forecasts for northern Minnesota and Canada. Soon, they came back down.
I started to wonder; how did they know if it was still snowing up north?
As I was starting to write this article, the weatherperson on TV stated it was snowing in western Wisconsin, but finally, it was clear in Minnesota.
Looking out my window in Stillwater, it looked like a mini-blizzard.
If our weather people can’t even look out a window, how can these pelicans tell when it is time to fly north? What could they sense as they circled the lake at that high altitude? Two days later, many of them had scattered.
As my bones were aching with the next front moving in, I wondered how the pelicans knew when it was time to finally fly north.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer.
