One of the best-known names in Stillwater in the lumber & logging industry was Mulvey. James Mulvey came to Stillwater and became a partner with David Carmichael in the lumber business and, with but a brief stint in the army during the Civil War, he was in Stillwater until his death in 1910.
His oldest son, Arthur James Mulvey, would continue the family legacy in the industry and beyond.
Arthur was born Feb. 8, 1867 in Stillwater. He was 14 years old when he started working in the lumber camps with his father. They had large logging operations in Kanabec County in Minnesota and in Douglas County in Wisconsin. This can be a dangerous job for anyone at any age, and Arthur found out how dangerous it can be.
In February 1892, Arthur was brought down from one of the camps on Hay Creek in Kanabec County having fractured a bone in his right leg just above the ankle. According to newspaper reports, “Mulvey was scaling a load of logs, and his leg was squeezed between two of the upper logs in the load.”
He was brought to his father’s home on Churchill Street and Dr. Merrill was called to set the bone.
Arthur and his father started a logging company called “Mulvey & Son” around 1898. They had offices at 133 S. Main St. in Stillwater in the “Mosier Block.” It was noted in the “Hudson Observer” newspaper “Arthur Mulvey of Stillwater was in the city (Hudson) last Thursday and purchased ten heavy logging horses from M.B. Hughes for use in his logging operations.”
On Oct. 1, 1902, Mulvey married Anna Evans, of Stillwater. Miss Evans was well known in Stillwater as she had been elected secretary of the Young Women’s Home and Foreign Missionary society of the presbyteries of St. Paul and Minneapolis just a year before.
The couple had five children.
Mulvey loved the woods and even in his later years spent as much time as he could hiking and camping in the forests.
He retired from active logging operations in 1903, but continued to look after the family land holdings.
In 1904, Mulvey moved to 1015 W. Olive St. in Stillwater. He was also in charge of the farms in which food was raised for the logging camps. The “Mora Times” noted, “Arthur Mulvey came up from Stillwater Monday to look after his hay crop on his Hay Creek farm. Mr. Mulvey has some fine cattle on his ranch and although he informs us that he cut about 140 tons of hay on his ranch, he will need it all to feed his stock.”
After his father died in 1910, Mulvey & Son continued for a while but then he started the Mulvey Corporation, which dealt in lands and real estate. The Corporation had James W. Foley as Secretary & Treasurer but was replaced with Mulvey’s brother Walter, then with his sister Edna Mulvey.
He was one of the original directors of the Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Stillwater. He was vice president and later was the President of the Bank for more than a decade.
Mulvey was also a director of the Minnesota Mercantile Company succeeding his father on the board of that company.
In January 1944, Arthur’s brother Walter died in Spokane, Washington.
Eight days later, at his home in Stillwater, Arthur died suddenly on Jan. 30. The “Stillwater Gazette” said that Mulvey was “one of the last of the old-time loggers of the St. Croix Valley.”
