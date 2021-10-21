1023-c-lake-life-1.jpg

The warm weather has delayed people’s Halloween decorating, but many are buying pumpkins and apples. Axdahl’s and Country Sun Farm are serving up immense numbers of pumpkins in addition to hayrides and interesting decorations, including an orange Volkswagen.

Families love searching for that perfect pumpkin — or two. Aamodt’s is busy as well. Near the Lake Elmo airport farm wagons are piled with pumpkins for self-pay and quick in-and-out. I wonder what happens to unsold pumpkins?

The experimental flower bed sowed by dumping closeout seeds on the ground, is ending the season with a burst of Cosmos colors.

If frost holds off, they may bloom into November.

Sandhill cranes fly over Long Lake occasionally.

Their calls are unique and heard from great distances. There are fields north of town where they feed and rest.

A few egrets and herons are still searching for food and an occasional song bird rests on the trip south.

The geese fly out each morning to the soy bean and corn fields. Hunting season is open, so the wisdom of the goose matriarch is important in avoiding hunted fields. On Nov. 7 we will be treated to the end of daylight savings time, and darkness on the drive home. Yuk!

Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.

