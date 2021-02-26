You did it! You packed yourself a healthy lunch and even remembered to bring it to work! Then 10 minutes before your break, your boss hands you an urgent project that needs to be done by end of day. You drop everything and get to work. Three hours later you realize you are starving and grab a granola bar and some coffee to tie you over until dinner. You know this was probably not the best choice, but you tell yourself it could not be helped and that you will save that healthy lunch for tomorrow.
When situations like this happen occasionally, they are not likely to have a huge impact on our healthy goals. What happens, though, when you find yourself making choices like this on a regular basis? What is driving your decision-making? Knowledge is certainly part of the equation, but our beliefs may play an even bigger part.
Humans are wired to seek safety and certainty. We form many of our beliefs early in life before we are even aware of what we are doing. We gather information through experiences, by observing our surroundings and through the actions and words of others. We make deductions, draw conclusions, and typically attach a positive or negative emotion to what becomes the belief.
Let us look at a more obvious example: I know that statistically it is safer for me to fly in an airplane than to drive my car, but I believe the plane is more dangerous and I will choose my car over air travel whenever I can. I can not recall how I came to this belief, but the feeling of fear attached to it is very strong and it will override my rational thinking every time.
Our beliefs about food can work this way also. Have you ever been at a party with the intention of avoiding the dessert table until your friend brings you a piece of the cake that she made and says, “You have to try this!”? Suddenly all your good intentions are out the window and you are eating the cake because you cannot bear to say no and risk hurting her feelings.
What can you do if you find yourself in situations where you keep making decisions that are not serving your health and weight loss goals?
1. Identify the belief. Begin by examining the choice you made until you become more aware of why you made the decision. This may take some time and self-reflection.
2. Question the belief. Can you know for sure your friend would be hurt if you declined the cake?
3. Gather new evidence. Have you ever asked your friend if she would be hurt by that? As your friend, might she be willing to support your healthy goals? You need to check it out to know for sure.
4. Reinforce the new information. If after talking to your friend you find she is supportive, remind yourself of that the next time you are in a similar situation.
5. Seek support. A health coach for weight loss can be a valuable resource to help you explore your beliefs and how they may be affecting your relationship with food.
Changing our beliefs is not easy, however it is possible to “re-wire” our brains. Know that you will probably feel uncomfortable for a while. Think of this as “physical therapy” for your brain – much like doing physical therapy for your body. Give yourself grace as you practice. Eventually you will associate positive feelings with the new behavior and that will cement the new belief.
Danette Peterson is a registered dietitian with Profile by Sanford.
