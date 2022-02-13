Some people who have moved to the St. Croix Valley make it theirs. One such person was Anita Buck who came to Stillwater, worked on the radio, wrote for newspapers, was an artist and became a part of her adopted hometown.
Buck was born in St. Paul, graduated from Wilson High School, and majored in art at Hamline University with a minor in English. After college, she answered a newspaper ad for a job with the Army Special Services in Seoul, South Korea. She arrived there in 1949 as the director of recreational activities, serving nearly 1,800 military personnel stationed there. When North Korean troops got close in 1950, she evacuated — along with another 900 Americans — and their trip was not by air, but on a chemical fertilizer ship.
Once she arrived back in St. Paul, she landed a job with WSHB, a radio station in Stillwater. She did all sorts of work at the station including bookwork, typing copy and some on air work. Her first program on air was “Women’s bulletin Board,” and when Roger Erickson, “Uncle Eric” left to join the army, Anita took over the story time program as “Auntie Anita.”
In 1954, she married Gene Buck, a 1943 Stillwater High School Graduate and a WWII and Korean War veteran.
Anita started writing a column for “The Gazette” and when the family page editor, Ruth Beach, retired, the Gazette editor asked her to step in and she accepted. She worked full time for seven years and in 1976, she started her weekly column “50 years” which she wrote about news 50 years earlier. She would later write the “100 years ago” column.
She was active in civic organizations in the community including the Hospital Auxiliary and the American Association of University Women. Anita did the publicity work for the AAUW’s annual antique show.
Her love of history ran deep.
“You have to be interested in history when you live in a town like this,” she said of Stillwater.
She was associated with the Washington County Historical Society for more than 50 years.
Charlotte Robledo said, “Buck has done everything from helping scrape paint off banisters at the Warden’s House museum to painting to wallpapering to raising thousands of dollars for the museum.”
Buck was also one of the people who started the Historical Society’s endowment fund and served as President of the board and as a Board Member for many years.
Anita said the Historical Society “continues to exist from the effort of volunteers, tour admissions, book sales and fund raisers.”
She says everybody benefits from the Historical Society and in the future, “it will continue to grow and be of more service to researchers.”
When she moved to Stillwater, her property owner was Jo Lutz Rollins, the operator of the Stillwater Art Colony. Anita loved to paint, especially watercolors.
She talked with and learned from Rollins and Buck wrote a book about Rollins and the Art Colony. Anita also wrote books about Steamboats on the St. Croix, a book on the German Prisoner of War camps in Minnesota and a novel titled “Before the Melons Ripen.”
She was a mainstay at Veterans Day ceremonies in Stillwater and was an important part of the military last man’s clubs in the St. Croix Valley. She was a part of the Veterans Memorial Committee. The Community Volunteer Service honored her in 1984 for all of her service to the community. She was a CVS board member in the 1970s and 1980s. She was also a part of the creation of Valley Tours, Inc. – which helped to highlight tours of the St. Croix Valley and its history.
Anita continued to promote her adopted hometown well into the new century. Her health began to fail and was living at Croixdale in Bayport. She died on Oct. 29, 2017. On the next day, “Uncle Eric,” from the old Stillwater radio station, Roger Erickson died.
Buck will be remembered for her community service, her radio days and the stories of history she pulled out so they could live another day. She was passionate about her family, friends and her community – it is why she will not only have written the pages of the St. Croix Valley history she will be in it.
