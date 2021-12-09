The squirrels use an acrobatic routine from the crabapple tree to the balsams where they have a nest. Once they have a snack, they get a running start on a thick branch and fling themselves toward the balsam branches.
At first, they look like a sleek rocket with feet tucked tight and tail straight back. About halfway across the chasm, they extend their tail up to hold their attitude, and as they approach the balsam branch all four legs and paws are extended ready for the catch. Quite a show out the office window.
A family of house finches have joined the regulars at the feeder. We haven’t seen the doves yet, but they should be along soon.
Our whipsaw temperatures are freezing, thawing and refreezing the lakes. This is dangerous to step on. The Department of Natural Resources recommends minimum ice thickness for various activities, while also reminding us that no ice is 100% safe. Take care.
Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.
