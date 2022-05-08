Heavy rain in 1894 opens the ‘gates of the heavens … and the water poured down in torrents’
Living in the St. Croix Valley people have to contend with all sorts of weather. Blizzards in the winter, droughts in the summer and the possibility of heavy rainfall. As far back as 1850 there has been record flooding, in 1852 there was so much rain that a landslide created some of downtown Stillwater. In May 1894, the rain was so intense that is caused a flash flood that damaged many buildings, streets and homes and even caused death.
On May 9, 1894, just after 5 p.m. the rain started in Stillwater. At first it was only a sprinkle but soon it seemed as though the “sluice,” according to the “Stillwater Gazette.” “In the roar of the mighty rush of the waters it was almost impossible to hear your own voice – and the rain still fell with no promise of ceasing…the storm continued in all its fury for fully half an hour.”
The water started rushing down the hills towards downtown Stillwater. The water would wrap around buildings knocking them off their foundations. In one case, the water picked up a building and floated it all the way down to the St. Croix. This proved to be deadly for Charles Lilligren.
Lilligren, a blacksmith, was in Schule’s boot and shoe shop on Myrtle Street. Along with him was Schule and two young boys.
Schule and one of the boys managed to escape the building at Third Street, the other boy escaped by the Sawyer House at Second Street, but Lilligren was trapped, his leg was pinned as the building collapsed. The faint cries “save me, save me” could be heard by those watching, but were not able to do so until the pieces of the building came to a stop east of Main Street and Lilligren nearly was deposited into the River.
Lilligren was taken back to his home where his injuries, which included his leg broken in several places and other injuries could be looked at. He never recovered from the injuries and died the next day.
Another narrow escape in the downpour was Addison Drake, the Sawyer house barbershop proprietor. Although he was aware of the potential of danger, he was not particularly alarmed by the rushing water. In his shop, he had two customers, one of which got up and left right away.
The other, Capt. Young, wanted to stay. After the south window crashed in followed by an “immense volume of water,” he considered to get up and walk out. Drake, himself, quickly grabbed the cash box and left his shop. Soon after his chairs and other implements of his trade were under water and full of sand carried in by the rushing water.
On North Fourth Street at the corner of Hickory Street, there was a great washout into the ravine, which took several houses. Smithson’s store across the street was saved but the houses were a total loss. Warden Henry Wolfer, at the State Prison at the north end of Main Street, reported that the “west wall of the prison resembled the Niagara falls during the storm. A heavy volume of water rushed over the entire west wall, and the water in the streets inside the prison walls was fully three feet deep.”
On the south end of Main Street, at the Northwestern Brewery operated by Frank Aiple, a “torrent” of water came down from the rear of the brew house, bringing down large boulders. Two open vats of beer, in the cellars, containing about four hundred barrels of beer, were destroyed. Aiple estimated that his loss was “fully $5,000 and that it will probably exceed that figure.”
Other losses around the city included D.J. Hooley, the meat man on South Fourth Street, loss of his wood that went sailing down Churchill Street. Billy Johnson and Mel Bromley had to rescue their horses from their livery stables – all the horses were fine but a “trifle damp.”
The day after the cloudburst, Stillwater photographers Nowack & Booth, traveled around the city and took photos of the destruction caused by the storm. The Gazette noted that the photographers “secured correct and lifelike views – over a dozen in number – of the various points of interest in every part of the city, which, in due time, will be offered for sale.”
The total amount of damage caused by the storm was never totaled, but one estimate was nearly $100,000. The citizens of Stillwater rolled up their sleeves and went to work, clean up took a relatively short time and the railroads were back on track less than 12 hours after the storm.
Just like today, the community of Stillwater and the St. Croix Valley overcame what might have been a complete disaster and moved forward.
