Our friend, Darwin, sent us photos from Cozumel, Mexico. People are returning to the boutique hotel we enjoy, Playa Azul, and the first cruise ships are arriving.
The pandemic has severely damaged the local economy that is 80% dependent on cruise ships. The vaccine rollout has been slow due to limited supplies, but many Cozumel residents have remained safe by following the safety rules.
The experimental flowerbed is displaying drought resistant, winter-hardy perennials such as coreopsis, wild bergamot, daisies, rudbeckia, mullein, and coneflowers.
All grew from seeds thrown on the surface and left to find their way. The monarchs are especially fond of the coreopsis, and the hummingbirds use the hairs from the mullein leaves to line their nests.
The Little Hive on the Prairie has produced 5 gallons of honey so far, and the wild flowers are still blooming … Life is Sweet.
