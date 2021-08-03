The Anishnaabe call the July full moon “aabita-niibino-giizis,” meaning raspberry moon.
All attempts to photograph it through the bedroom window at 1:15 a.m. proved fruitless. The smoke from the Canadian wildfires obscured all surface details and lit it in an orange haze. The raspberries are excellent this year as the drought concentrates the flavor and sugars.
The Pagoda Dogwood trees are loaded with berries, and as always, the juvenile birds eat their fill rather than insects and seeds. Some of the parents attempt to show them other foods, but for teenagers berries are hard to beat … easy pickings.
Meanwhile, the deer teens roam the neighborhood in search of delicious flowers.
For you readers who are sixth grade and younger this fall, see if you can identify all of the birds eating the berries.
Send your answers to Managing Gazette Editor Matt DeBow at matt.debow@apgecm.com, first three students to answer correctly will receive photo prints of the birds.
