We spent a few days along Lake Superior in search of colors. After a summer-long drought and early frost, we found some trees brown and gray, others colorful, and some still green.
Lutsen to the Canadian border was still green. Heading inland at Silver Bay we found walls of color versus the individual trees along the shore. The predominant color was yellow-gold from poplars, birch and tamaracks, followed by the red-orange of sugar maples.
In the Portage Reservation we watched the waves sweep through the Hollow Rock. Cook County, home of the reservation, has the highest vaccination rate in Minnesota and among the highest in the nation.
The frost had not hit this area and the wildflowers were in full bloom. We drove through areas burned out by the Greenwood Lake fire. The fire spread by windblown embers along the roadside, jumping hundreds of feet to new fuel.
The firefighters had cut poplars and spruce, reducing trees that might fall on the road. At School Marm Creek, the drought-stricken wetland grasses had burned back to the root mounds, yet green was already sprouting out. This creek drains north to Hudson Bay rather than Lake Superior.
Our accommodations at Bob’s Cabins near Two Harbors topped off the trip, with beautiful sunrises, sparkling waters, and the sound of waves thirty feet from our windows. A retro-50’s delight with no Wi-Fi, TV or game rooms, just peace and quiet and a cozy cabin.
