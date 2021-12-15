I still remember the first time I saw a pileated woodpecker. Having grown up in St. Paul, the only large bird I remember seeing was a great horned owl.
It used to scare my grandfather when he tried to take the garbage out to the alley after 10 p.m.
The owl used to sit in the old oak tree just down the alley and it definitely protected its area. It’s easy to forget that a great deal of wildlife we see in the Stillwater area is something we should enjoy.
I was on a date with my future wife, sitting on their deck, when a pileated woodpecker flew by me the first time and landed in a tree. I thought I was in a Woody Woodpecker movie.
Wow, what a beak it had, and it was using it to go after the bugs under the bark of a tree.
It was just like on television — except this one was for real.
Now, I see a pileated woodpecker a few times a week. They still grab my attention. They are such aggressive birds.
Last week I put a fresh suet cake in my feeder.
To my surprise, the next day turned out to be a great photoshoot in perfect sunlight.
Instead of spending minutes in each of the trees looking for bugs, it spent the next 15 minutes enjoying its concept of a delayed Thanksgiving snack right in front of me.
The only one that was happier than the woodpecker and myself, was a grey squirrel that realized the bird was dropping a feast on the ground as it quickly cleaned up any leftovers.
Enjoy the photos!
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer.
His new book Lost Pine Lake can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com
