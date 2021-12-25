Christmas is celebrated around the world in many different ways. In the United States, there are Christmas festivals, celebrations and much more. During the days of the one-room schoolhouse, there were Christmas celebrations across the county.
In Washington County, there were 79 rural school districts and one joint district with Chisago County. There was more than 100 years of the rural schools and during the course of that century, teachers, students and parents used the schoolhouse as a community-gathering place. The school was also the place in which the community would celebrate holidays and other important events for that area.
In the Rural School News newspaper for December 1938, the reporters for the Rentz School, District #20, reported, “We had our Christmas program December 16. This year we put on the ‘Birds’ Christmas Carol.’ The characters are: Carol, Patricia Miller; Mrs. Bird, Elmyra Krongard; Uncle Jack, Joseph Miller, Mr. Bird, Kermitt Dornfeld; Elfrida, Carolyn Lewerer; Mrs. Engles, Ruth Wichelman; Children, Leslie Krongard, Norman Dornfeld, Howard Krienke, Edna Radinzel, Caroline Miller, Joyce Marty and Reynold Kramer.”
The Afton School, District #24, in that same paper noted, “Our school is being decorated with Christmas design and pictures. We all helped in collecting pictures for the room. Some of the pictures are of Christmas long ago and some of the Christmas today. The first grade have been decorating a Christmas Tree.” At the Corners School, District #53, they were practicing for their Christmas program. It was presented as an “Amateur Hour,” with the entire school singing “It Came upon the Midnight Clear,” also “upon the House top,” by only the fourth graders while Ruth Weizel had a guitar solo.
Mary Ann Marty remembered when she attended the Wilcox School, District #70, that at “Christmas, big wooden stages were brought up from the basement, and we had programs with readings, and singing and plays. Then Santa came and brought us candy – very special. The parents came too and we all enjoyed it. Large sheets were used as the curtain across the stage!”
In 1939, the Rural School News reported that the Welander School, District #76 (now Grant City Hall) were making presents for the students’ parents – in which some were “tie racks, foot-stools, or chairs, stuffed elephants, ash-trays, bath brushes and handkerchief boxes.”
The Arcola School, District #4, was giving their Christmas program on Dec. 22. The students had begun to decorate the school for the program with bells on the windows and Christmas posters on the walls and bulletin boards.
At the Lake Elmo Consolidated school in 1939 gave a Christmas program on Thursday Dec. 21. Each room gave a play of their own creation. The school orchestra played some Christmas music for the visitors, which mainly consisted on parents and other siblings. The following day a Christmas party was held for the schoolchildren. Each room had a Christmas tree and decorations made by the students.
The rural schools eventually were phased out by the early 1960s. They bond in which one-room school students created at that time would continue to connect them throughout the rest of their lives. There are still holiday programs in school today and they will keep us connected to the season from one generation to the next.
