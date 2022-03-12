On the south end of Stillwater sits a two-story wooden building next to a one-story stone structure that looks more like a garage than anything else.
These buildings came from Oak Park Heights as the new river crossing was being constructed. It has been a few years and the true history of the buildings might have been lost, as not much has been done to them. These structures are on the National Register of Historic Places and represent a shoddy mill and early Jewish history of the St. Croix Valley.
Moritz Bergstein was born in Hungary in 1852. He immigrated to the United States in 1879 arriving in Philadelphia in May of that year and listed his occupation as a laborer. He may have moved to New York in 1880, but by 1884-1885, he was living in Stillwater where he operated a restaurant at 309 N. Main St. His brother, Ignatz, was employed at the restaurant.
The Bergstein’s were a part of a complex migration as many Jewish immigrants who reached Minnesota during the 1880s were from the Austro-Hungarian Empire and were part of a surge of settlement that included Russian refugees fleeing persecution. Bertha Gardner left Bohemia for Minnesota in 1883. She had relatives in Minneapolis, most notably Joseph Robistshek, regarded as one of the city’s pioneer Jewish merchants.
Moritz, in 1885, advertised as a “practical gardener” in the “Stillwater Messenger.” He could be secured “for all kinds of ornamental gardening.” In 1887, the Bergstein Brothers were noted as employed as peddlers and resided at the Lakeside Hotel in Stillwater.
Ignatz moved to Minneapolis by 1889 where he listed his employment as “rags.” In 1890, Moritz married Bertha Gardner and at first lived at 617 W. Maple St., Stillwater. The Bergstein’s then purchased four lots of Block 7 and four lots of Black 2 in Oak Park. It was here they constructed their home, barn and shoddy mill.
The November 30, 1889 “Stillwater Messenger” noted, “Moritz Bergstein is erecting a large two-story building in Oak Park, to be used as a junk shop. The Omaha road has been asked to place a switch at Oak Park for the convenience of patrons doing business there.” The “Messenger” noted in August 1890 “Moritz Bergstein is erecting a building in Oak Park for use as a shoddy factory. This material is used in the manufacture of mattresses.”
By 1894, they were in the junk business and had begun the operation of the shoddy mill.
The word “shoddy,” according to the Oxford English Dictionary is “woolen yarn obtained by tearing to shreds refuse woolen rags, which, with the addition of some new wool is made into a type of cloth.” It was typically, but not necessarily, a lower quality fabric. Much of this type of fabric was made into mattresses, which is what the Bergstein’s made.
Mortiz and Ignatz became partners in Bergstein Brothers, which began in 1900, and the business located at 117 Plymouth Ave. N. Minneapolis. Each brother would occasionally have boarders working for them making mattresses. It is thought that the mattresses made at the shoddy mill in Oak Park were then transported over to Minneapolis and sold or shipped elsewhere.
The Bergstein Brothers business was listed in the Minneapolis city directory until 1929 even though Mortiz had died prior to that date.
Moritz died in 1923 and his obituary noted that he was known as the “junk man” and that “he was always honest and straightforward in his dealings…he was held in high esteem by the businessmen of Stillwater and vicinity and his death will be regretted.”
Bertha died in 1925 and they both are buried Montefiore Cemetery in Minneapolis.
After Bertha died, the property was inherited by Leah Bergstein Cohn and lived in the house with her husband Jacob and their two children. Jacob still operated a junkyard on the property and was a machinist. In 1944, they sold the property to Jacob Koller who operated the Koller Coal Yard and the Oak Park Fuel business. His son, Robert Koller, operated an automotive repair business on the site.
John Koller continued the automotive repair business. In 1996, the Minnesota Department of Transportation acquired and tore down 66 homes in the area of the Shoddy Mill. Koller held out, and in 2008, the Mill and Warehouse buildings were placed on the National Register of Historic Places for having local significance in the themes of industry and social history. They were nominated as a rare surviving embodiment of Minnesota’s early Jewish immigrants and their frequent participation in the waste materials trade.
Koller accepted a new offer to vacate in 2009.
The house and two other buildings were torn down, but the Mill and Warehouse were moved in 2012 to a site in Stillwater along the St. Croix River as a part of the new “Bridgeview Park.”
The city of Stillwater is still in consultation on what to do with the historic buildings.
