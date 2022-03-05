When Minnesota became a territory Washington County was one of the original nine counties that formed the new territory. Soon after Minnesota became a state there were townships created within the county. Those townships needed meeting halls for business.
Marine Township was organized Oct. 20, 1858 and was larger than most, which comprised land in May and New Scandia townships, and soon the small hall that was constructed was outgrown and a new hall was to be built.
Orange Walker donated land for the site of the new town hall. A building committee that consisted of Hans Boock, Porter Walker and Mathias Welshons, oversaw the plans for the new building.
The “Stillwater Messenger” of April 5, 1872 noted the new town hall, “Marine is to have a new town house built of stone which will be a fine building. They start the building with three thousand dollars, that public-spirited man, Mr. Morgan May, furnishing the money and taking the bonds of the town for that amount. Mr. May seems to be as liberal in developing home institution and promoting the growth of his town as in the interests of agriculture and contribution to the success of our County Fairs ‘Good for Morgan May,’ say the Mariners and ‘so say we all of us.”
Fortunately, for Mr. May the cost of the building was only $2,000 in the end.
A local mason named Gustaf Carlson constructed the town hall. The hall was used for 24 years and then the Marine Township was abolished.
After the township was abandoned, the building was used as a school, a community center and for storage.
According to a plaque near the town hall, “The structure received architectural recognition in 1934 when the National historical American Buildings Survey chose it as an outstanding example of the Swedish stone work of early Minnesota settlers and recorded its architectural measurements in the Library of Congress.”
On July 4, 1963, the stone township hall was converted to a museum, operated by the Marine Women’s Civic Club. Monies raided by James Taylor Dunn’s book, “marine Mills Lumber Village – 1838-1888” gave the museum a substantial amount of funds to operate the new museum.
Dorathey Moore and Hazel Lindell were the first two directors of the museum. They helped to organize volunteer help, displays and would make sure the museum was open to the public. Early displays included a “typical Swedish kitchen which might have been preserved intact from the period more than a century ago when the first Scandinavians came to the little milling town.”
Other caretakers of the museum that followed included Bertha and Myrtle Holmstrom, then Olga Zimmer and Grace Jones. In 1981, Ann Ecklund became the director.
On Sept. 14, 1968, with descendants of Morgan May and Gustaf Carlson attending, a plaque was unveiled dedicating the Marine Township Hall. Mrs. Charles H. Burris, one of Marine’s oldest resident, unveiled the plaque. James Taylor Dunn gave the history of the building that day and also participating in the ceremony was Alan Ominsky of the Minnesota Historical Society.
In 1999, the Marine Women’s Civic Club awarded Ann Ecklund the “Dedicated Service Award” for her years of working at the museum.
“The celebration and the award was quite an honor,” Ecklund said.
One section of the old town hall includes a jail. Protected now are the messages the inmates left on the plastered walls, some written in Swedish, as they ask for forgiveness to God and their mothers.
Other directors followed Ecklund and for the 50th anniversary of the museum. Director Mary Smith had a “pop-up” museum and asked citizens to bring in things to show off. One of Smith’s favorite items in the museum at that time was Hilma Lindell’s wedding dress, which features more than 100 “monkey fist” decorative knots.
It has been 150 years since the Marine Township Hall was constructed by the best Scandinavian craftsmanship and has survived the test of time. The Stone House Museum is still operated by the Marine Women’s Civic Club and is open to the public between July 4 and Labor days on Saturdays and Sundays.
